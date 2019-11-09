Army vs. Massachusetts: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Army West Point vs. Massachusetts football game
Who's Playing
Army (home) vs. Massachusetts (away)
Current Records: Army 3-6; Massachusetts 1-8
What to Know
The Massachusetts Minutemen are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 52 points per game. Massachusetts and the Army West Point Black Knights will face off in an FBS Independents battle at noon ET on Saturday at Blaik Field at Michie Stadium. Both teams have had a rocky road up to this point with four consecutive losses for Massachusetts and five for Army.
There's no need to mince words: Massachusetts lost to the Liberty Flames last week, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 63-21. The Minutemen were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 49-14.
Army was within a late touchdown of stealing the win, but they took the "L" against the Air Force Falcons 17-13. The losing side was boosted by QB Jabari Laws, who picked up 54 yards on the ground on 21 carries and accumulated 214 passing yards. Laws' 87-yard touchdown toss to WR Camden Harrison in the third quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the afternoon. Laws scored two touchdowns overall-- his season high.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Two numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Minutemen are stumbling into the matchup with the fifth most passing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 301.4 on average. But the Black Knights are second worst in the nation in passing yards per game, with only 90.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Blaik Field at Michie Stadium -- West Point, New York
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Odds
The Black Knights are a big 34-point favorite against the Minutemen.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Black Knights as a 35-point favorite.
Over/Under: 61
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
Watch This Game Live
-
Florida vs. Vanderbilt picks, odds, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Florida vs. Vanderbilt on Saturday 10,000 times.
-
Texas vs. Kansas State pick, live stream
The Longhorns and Wildcats are still alive in the race for the Big 12 Championship Game
-
Ohio State vs Maryland picks, odds, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Ohio State vs. Maryland on Saturday 10,000 times.
-
Georgia vs. Missouri pick, live stream
The Bulldogs look to maintain their hold on the SEC East with division rival Missouri in town
-
Clemson vs. NC State pick, live stream
Clemson will be looking to unload some CFP Rankings frustration on Saturday night in Raleigh
-
Penn St. vs. Minnesota pick, live stream
It's the showdown of undefeated Big Ten teams everybody saw coming in August
-
Memphis ends SMU's unbeaten start to 2019
Memphis takes control of the AAC West and sets the stage for another conference title game...
-
College football Week 9 scores, highlights
All the NCAA football scores and highlights from Week 9 for the nation's top 25 teams
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game