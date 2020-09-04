Teams looking to improve on disappointing seasons in 2019 meet in the season opener when the Middle Tennessee State University Blue Raiders battle the Army Black Knights on Saturday. Middle Tennessee tied for fifth in Conference-USA's Eastern Division at 3-5 and was 4-8 overall last year, while Army, an independent, was 5-8. The Blue Raiders were 0-6 on the road, while the Black Knights were 4-2 at home. This will be the first-ever meeting between the schools.

Kickoff from Michie Stadium in West Point, N.Y., is set for 1:30 p.m. ET. Army was 33rd nationally in defense, allowing 342.3 yards per game in 2019, while MTSU was 62nd in total offense at 407.2 yards per game. The Black Knights are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Middle Tennessee vs. Army odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 55. Before making any Army vs. Middle Tennessee picks, be sure to see the college football predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Army vs. MTSU. Here are the college football odds from William Hill and trends for MTSU vs. Army:

Middle Tennessee vs. Army spread: Army -3.5

Middle Tennessee vs. Army over-under: 55 points

Middle Tennessee vs. Army money line: Middle Tennessee +175, Army -175

MTSU: QB Asher O'Hara had four 300-yard passing games in 2019 to equal the third most in a single season at Middle Tennessee

ARMY: Outscored its opponents 370-299 last season

Why Army can cover

The Black Knights are not afraid to run the football and finished third in the country last season in yards rushing per game at 297.2. Gone are quarterback Kelvin Hopkins Jr. and running back Connor Slomka, who combined to rush for 1,368 yards. But Army still has a proven weapon in senior running back Sandon McCoy, who played in all 13 games and was third on the team in rushing, gaining 576 yards on 134 carries (4.3 average) and 10 touchdowns. In 20 career games, McCoy has rushed for 682 yards (4.3 average).

Junior quarterback Jabari Laws also returns and has proven to be explosive in limited action. Laws appeared in nine games in 2019, making five starts. He was fourth on the Black Knights with 484 yards rushing, averaging 6.4 yards per carry and scoring four touchdowns. Laws was an effective passer as well, completing 16 of 20 passes for 311 yards and one touchdown.

Why MTSU can cover

Despite that, the Black Knights are not a lock to cover the Middle Tennessee vs. Army spread. That's because Middle Tennessee has moved the ball well in the past, finishing 62nd nationally in total offense at 407.2 yards per game in 2019. O'Hara, a redshirt junior quarterback, had a solid season a year ago, completing 210 of 335 passes for 2,616 yards and 20 touchdowns. He threw eight interceptions. O'Hara also rushed 199 times for 1,058 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 88.17 yards rushing per game.

The Blue Raiders also return senior wide receiver Jarrin Pierce, who played in all 12 games and earned 10 starts. A year ago, he caught 42 passes for 562 yards (13.38 average) and four touchdowns. He had six receptions for 43 yards against Iowa and caught three passes for 26 yards and a TD vs. Michigan last season. Pierce also had a five-catch game against Texas State for 74 yards and a touchdown.

