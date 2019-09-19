Army vs. Morgan State: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
How to watch Army West Point vs. Morgan State football game
Who's Playing
Army (home) vs. Morgan State (away)
Current Records: Army 2-1-0; Morgan State 0-2-0
What to Know
After two games on the road, Army is heading back home. They will take on Morgan State at noon on Saturday at Blaik Field at Michie Stadium. Army will be strutting in after a victory while Morgan State will be stumbling in from a loss.
The Black Knights didn't have too much trouble with UT-San Antonio last week as they won 31-13. Army's RB Kell Walker was one of the most active players for the team as he rushed for 80 yards and 2 touchdowns on 5 carries. Walker didn't help his team much against Michigan two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Meanwhile, Morgan State played a game they are hoping to forget as they lost a 12-63 blowout to James Madison. This makes it the second defeat in a row for Morgan State.
Army simply couldn't be stopped when the teams last met three seasons ago, as they easily beat Morgan State 60-3. Will the Black Knights repeat their success, or do the Bears have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Blaik Field at Michie Stadium, West Point, New York
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Army won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Nov 19, 2016 - Army 60 vs. Morgan State 3
