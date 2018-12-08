Army vs. Navy Game 2018 score: Black Knights hold off Midshipmen for third straight victory

Army beat Navy 17-10 on Saturday, winning its third straight game against the rival Midshipmen and its second consecutive Commander-in-Chief's Trophy in the process. Army put together an 82-yard touchdown drive on its opening possession, and controlled most of the game from that point on as Navy's offense struggled to find success all day long.

The story of this game, ultimately, was turnovers. Army didn't turn the ball over once, while Navy turned it over four times. While two first-half interceptions kept Navy at bay, it was two second-half fumbles that sunk the Midshipmen for good.

Navy earned a defensive stop on fourth down at midfield and proceeded to put together its best drive of the game and getting into the red zone. Unfortunately, a fumble by Garret Lewis inside the Army 5-yard line ended the Navy threat and effectively finished the game. Navy would get a defensive stop afterward and get the ball back in Army territory, and quickly capitalized with a touchdown drive to cut Army's lead to 10-7. The Navy defense came through yet again on the next possession, forcing an Army punt, but their next offensive possession didn't go nearly as well. Zach Abey was stripped of the ball while dropping back on 4th-and-12, and Army recovered the fumble. It was Abey's third turnover of the day as he was responsible for both interceptions in the first half.

Army QB Kell Hopkins, on the other hand, had a terrific day. Hopkins rushed for 83 yards and scored both of Army's touchdowns. He also helped Army convert some critical third downs during the game with his arm, as he completed 4 of 9 passes for 61 yards. Hopkins' play on offense and the Army defense forcing four Navy turnovers and holding the Midshipmen to 3.85 yards per play gave the Knights their third straight win over Navy, and gave Army its second consecutive 10-win season. It's the first time in history Army has won at least 10 games in back-to-back seasons.

