Army vs. Navy Game 2018 score: Live game updates, football highlights, stats, full coverage
Live updates, highlights and analysis as Army and Navy square off in 'America's Game'
The Army-Navy Game is one of the greatest traditions in college football. The first game between the two service academies took place in 1890, a game Army won 32-16. They wouldn't meet again until the 1899 season and played 30 times between then and 1927. From 1930 on, there hasn't been a football season in which they didn't meet, and that includes during World War II.
On Saturday in Philadelphia, they'll meet for the 119th time. Navy holds the overall edge, going 60-51-7 in the first 118 games, but Army enters this year's contest on a two-game win streak. Army has also had the much better season in 2018, as it enters this game with a 9-2 record, with its only two losses coming against Duke and to No. 4 Oklahoma in overtime. Navy's had a rougher go of things, as it's 3-9, but a 4-9 season would feel great as long as that fourth win comes against Army.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from Army vs. Navy, which you can watch live on CBS and stream on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports App and fuboTV (try for free). If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
Thanks for stopping by.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2018 College football bowl odds, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every college football bowl game 10,000 tim...
-
Army vs. Navy odds, best picks, sims
SportsLine's model has simulated Saturday's Army vs. Navy game 10,000 times
-
UF would consider 2-for-1 with UCF
Scott Stricklin says it would have to be 'the right situation'
-
2018 Army-Navy Game prediction, picks
The 119th meeting of Army West Point and Navy is set for Saturday in Philadelphia
-
Bowl confidence pool picks, top sims
SportsLine simulated every bowl game 10,000 times for pick'em leagues and confidence pools
-
WVU's Grier to skip bowl game
Coming off another strong season for West Virginia, Grier will not face Syracuse on Dec. 2...