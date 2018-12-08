Army vs. Navy Game 2018 score: Live game updates, football highlights, stats, full coverage

The Army-Navy Game is one of the greatest traditions in college football. The first game between the two service academies took place in 1890, a game Army won 32-16. They wouldn't meet again until the 1899 season and played 30 times between then and 1927. From 1930 on, there hasn't been a football season in which they didn't meet, and that includes during World War II.

On Saturday in Philadelphia, they'll meet for the 119th time. Navy holds the overall edge, going 60-51-7 in the first 118 games, but Army enters this year's contest on a two-game win streak. Army has also had the much better season in 2018, as it enters this game with a 9-2 record, with its only two losses coming against Duke and to No. 4 Oklahoma in overtime. Navy's had a rougher go of things, as it's 3-9, but a 4-9 season would feel great as long as that fourth win comes against Army.

