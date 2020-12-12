When it comes to college football rivalries, it doesn't get much better than the annual Army-Navy Game. Even in a season that will keep this season's game from looking quite like what we're used to, it's still one of the oldest and best rivalries in the sport, played between two teams who are the textbook definition of rivals. On the field, it's all about beating each other, but off the field, it's nothing but respect.

The 121st meeting in this series will not be played at a neutral site as usual. Instead, it will be played on campus for one of the teams the first time since 1943, which was during World War II. Much like this year's game, that contest was fought at West Point. Navy won 13-0 in 1943, the last win of a five-game win streak in the series before Army went unbeaten in the next six. This year, Navy is looking to start a new win streak after ending Army's three-game streak last season with a. 31-7 in Philadelphia.

Army is favored, however, and deservedly so. The Black Knights come into the game with a record of 7-2, while Navy is only 3-6. Still, the records don't matter to either of these teams. A successful season for both is based on one thing, and one thing only: did you win the Army-Navy Game?

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Dec. 12 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Michie Stadium -- West Point, New York

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free)

OTT: CBS Sports App (Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast)

Storylines

Army: Like everybody else, Army's had to deal with COVID-19 issues in its schedule. It's scheduled game early in the season against BYU was postponed, and given how the season has played out for BYU since, it's unfortunate for all of us we couldn't get to see it. Even more unfortunate is that Army's game against Air Force was postponed as well. That means the game against Navy will not be the final game of The Commander-In-Chief's Trophy, as the Knights are scheduled to play the Falcons next week. Still, as strange a year as it's been for all involved, Army has been impressive. Its lone losses have come to a top-10 Cincinnati team and a Tulane team that has improved as the season has gone along.

Navy: This team has had a rough time adjusting to the 2020 season. Before the team's season-opener, it was known that it hadn't been able to practice due to COVID-19 guidelines in Maryland. It showed. Navy was blitzed by BYU 55-3, and a couple of weeks later, it suffered a similar fate in a 40-7 loss to Air Force. The Mids enter this game at only 3-6 on the season but have played much better in losses to Houston, SMU, Memphis and Tulsa, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. They'll need to maintain that kind of defensive performance if they hope to pull off the upset against Army.

Army vs. Navy game prediction, pick

I have two simple philosophies regarding betting the Army-Navy Game: take the under and the underdog. It's not complicated. In a game between two option offenses, the clock will rarely stop. Both teams will put together time-consuming drives to score, which limits possessions for both sides. When the clock doesn't stop and possessions are limited, that leads to low-scoring games. And when games are low-scoring, it's hard for favorites to cover larger spreads. So take Navy and the points, and take the under, too. Pick: Navy +7