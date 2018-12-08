Army vs. Navy odds, line: 2018 college football picks and top predictions from model on 45-25 run

Army vs. Navy is one of the most-anticipated matchups in all of sports. College football fans from around the country will be glued into the Army-Navy game on Saturday, which is now in its 119th year. Last year, Army won 14-13 in a torrential snowstorm on a go-ahead touchdown run by Ahmad Bradshaw for its second straight win in the series. Prior to that, Navy had won 14 in a row. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET and the No. 22 Black Knights are 7.5-point favorites. The Over-Under for total projected points is 40 in the latest Army vs. Navy odds. With another chapter in a storied rivalry set to unfold, you'll want to see the latest 2018 Army-Navy game picks and predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past three years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,210 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated point-spread picks.

The model made some huge calls during Championship Week, including nailing Ohio State (-16.5) against Northwestern and Oklahoma (-9.5) against Texas. And when it comes to all top-rated picks, the model has been red-hot, entering the 2018 college football bowl season on a blistering 45-25 run. Anybody who has followed it is way, way up.

The model has simulated every possible play for Army vs. Navy (stream live on fuboTV) 10,000 times. We can tell you it is leaning toward the over, but it has also locked in a strong against the spread pick that you can bank on nearly 60 percent of the time. You can only see it at SportsLine.

The model has factored in that Army has been able to dominate their opponents with long, methodical drives this season.

The strength of Army's offense is their option attack, which has allowed the Black Knights to extend drives. In fact, Army is averaging 7.48 plays per possession, well over a play more than any other team in the country. The average Army drive lasts over four minutes when no other school in the nation averages longer than three.

Navy boasts a similar offense, but the Midshipmen average 5.59 plays per possession and 2:49 per drive. Moreover, Army is 6-3 against the spread versus FBS teams this season and 4-1 ATS away from home.

But just because Army can move the ball doesn't mean it can cover almost a touchdown spread.

Even though Army will retain the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy in a tie, the Black Knights have never won it in back-to-back years (Air Force won the trophy in 2016). As if this game needed any extra incentive, that should help make sure Navy is sharp.

Despite their lack of victories this season, the Midshipmen are still averaging 289 yards rushing per game and have found an explosive playmaker in Zach Abey. He's accounted for six total touchdowns (four rushing, one receiving and one passing) in the last three weeks.

Navy has covered the spread in three straight games against Tulane, Tulsa, and Central Florida. They're 4-3 against the spread as underdogs.

So, which side of the Army vs. Navy spread hits in nearly 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to be all over, all from the incredible computer model that's up more than $4,200 over the past three years, and find out.