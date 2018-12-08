Army vs. Navy odds, line: 2018 college football picks, best predictions from model on 45-25 run

There are few spectacles in college sports as captivating as the annual Army vs. Navy game. No matter the record of either team, you'll see some of America's best, brightest, and bravest giving it their all at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia in the ultimate rivalry matchup. The weather is shaping up to be a non-factor, a stark contrast to last year's blizzard, with partly cloudy skies, light winds, and temperatures in the 30s. The Black Knights are 6.5-point favorites and the total is at 40 in the latest Army vs. Navy odds. Before you lock in any Army-Navy game predictions, be sure to check out the top Army vs. Navy picks from the proven model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past three years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,210 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated point-spread picks.

The model made some huge calls during Championship Week, including nailing Ohio State (-16.5) against Northwestern and Oklahoma (-9.5) against Texas. And when it comes to all top-rated picks, the model has been red-hot, entering the 2018 college football bowl season on a blistering 45-25 run. Anybody who has followed it is way, way up.

The model has simulated every possible play for Army vs. Navy (stream live on fuboTV) 10,000 times. We can tell you it is leaning toward the over, but it has also locked in a strong against the spread pick that you can bank on over 50 percent of the time. You can only see it at SportsLine.

The model has factored in that one big advantage that Army will have on Saturday is the play of quarterback Kelvin Hopkins, Jr.

The Black Knights don't throw the ball often because they don't have to, but Hopkins has been very reliable when called upon. The junior has averaged 11 yards per pass attempt this season and, as captain of a triple-option offense, he's extremely dangerous in the run game as well.

In fact, Hopkins has rushed for 788 yards and 10 touchdowns this season, second on the team in both categories behind Darnell Woolfolk. And in his biggest game of the season against bowl-bound Eastern Michigan, he ran for 105 yards and completed 7-of-8 pass attempts for 126 yards and two touchdowns.

But just because Army can move the ball doesn't mean it can cover almost a touchdown spread.

Even though Army will retain the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy in a tie, Navy still has the chance to deny the Black Knights back-to-back victories in the series for the first time ever. As if this game needed any extra incentive, that should help make sure Navy is sharp.

Despite their lack of victories this season, the Midshipmen are still averaging 289 yards rushing per game and have found an explosive playmaker in Zach Abey. He's accounted for six total touchdowns (four rushing, one receiving and one passing) in the last three weeks. Army will have to keep close tabs on him in order to cover the spread.

So, which side of the Army vs. Navy spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to be all over, all from the incredible computer model that's up more than $4,200 over the past three years, and find out.