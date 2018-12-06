Army vs. Navy odds, line: 2018 college football picks, predictions from model on 45-25 run

A historic rivalry will renew for the 119th time when Army and Navy square off on Saturday afternoon. The game will take place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia and will be broadcast live on CBS at 3 p.m. ET. No. 22 Army is a seven-point favorite in the latest Army vs. Navy odds thanks to an impressive 9-2 season, while Navy has stumbled to a 3-9 record. The total is down to 40 after originally opening at 42. Even with these two programs moving in opposite directions, you can expect this to be a physical battle with plenty of ground-and-pound on offense. So before you make any Army vs. Navy picks and predictions, you'll want to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model is picking.

The model has factored in that Army boasts an exceptional defense. The Black Knights have only given up 18.7 points per game this season. That's good for 17th in the nation, and they've been particularly stingy against the run, allowing just 106.5 yards per game. Combined with their own strong running game that averages over 300 yards, the Black Knights have been able to dictate tempo all season long.

One player to watch out for is Army linebacker James Nachtigal. He leads the team in tackles this season with 73 and also has 5.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and a defensive touchdown.

But just because Army has been playing well on both sides of the ball doesn't mean it can cover a touchdown spread.

Even though Army will retain the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy in a tie, Navy still has the chance to deny the Black Knights back-to-back victories in the series for the first time ever. As if this game needed any extra incentive, that should help make sure Navy is sharp.

Despite their lack of victories this season, the Midshipmen are still averaging 289 yards rushing per game and have found an explosive playmaker in Zach Abey. He's accounted for six total touchdowns (four rushing, one receiving and one passing) in the last three weeks. Army will have to keep close tabs on him in order to cover the spread.

