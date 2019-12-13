Army vs. Navy odds, line: 2019 college football picks, best predictions from model on 8-2 run

The Midshipmen will be looking to end a skid in one of the nation's most storied rivalries when No. 23 Navy faces the Army Black Knights on Saturday. Navy has lost three straight in the annual Army vs. Navy Game, but the Midshipmen are 60-52-7 in the series and 9-2 this season. Quarterback Malcolm Perry has been running the triple option to perfection, and the Midshipmen's only loss in the last eight games was to a ranked Notre Dame team. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The Midshipmen are 10.5-point favorites in the latest Army vs. Navy odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 40.5, unchanged from the opener. Before considering your Navy vs. Army picks, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Army vs. Navy spread: Midshipmen -10.5

Army vs. Navy over-under: 40.5

Army vs. Navy money line: Navy -430, Army +325

Navy: QB Malcolm Perry rushes for 136.4 yards per game.

Army: Six players have a run of 40 yards or more and three-plus TDs.

The model knows the Midshipmen have covered the spread in eight of their 11 games this season and convert on 96.7 percent of their trips to the red zone, leading the nation. They have scored on 40-of-41 trips, with 35 touchdowns, and Perry is tied for sixth in the nation with 1,500 rushing yards and has accounted for 25 touchdowns. Perry also has thrown for 1,027 yards.

Navy has covered the spread in two of its three non-conference games this season and the defense allows just 24.2 points per game. The Midshipmen have forced 19 turnovers for a plus-three turnover margin, while the defense has scored two touchdowns. Diego Fagot scored on his only interception this season and leads the team with 85 tackles. Fellow linebackers Jacob Springer and Paul Carothers have combined for 108 tackles and 11 sacks.

The Midshipmen are hitting on all cylinders, but that doesn't mean they will cover the Navy vs. Army spread on Saturday.

The underdog is 4-0-1 against the spread in the last five meetings between the teams, and the Black Knights average 311.7 yards per game on the ground. They have six players with more than 300 yards, led by quarterback Kelvin Hopkins with 706. Connor Slomka has rushed for 637 yards and eight touchdowns and Sandon McCoy has 555 yards and 10 TDs.

The Black Knights are 4-0-1 against the spread in their last five neutral-site games and Army's defense has forced 17 turnovers and allows 143.8 yards per game on the ground. Linebacker Cole Christiansen makes stops all over the field, posting 103 tackles, with 61 solo (15th in the nation). Defensive back Elijah Riley has forced three fumbles and has one of Army's 10 fumble recoveries. He also has four sacks and three interceptions.

