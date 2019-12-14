Army vs. Navy odds, line: 2019 college football picks, predictions from computer model on 8-2 roll

The Black Knights will try to make their season and throw a wrench in their bitter rivals' when Army faces the No. 23 Navy Midshipmen on Saturday. Army has beaten Navy three straight times in the annual showdown, and the Black Knights' No. 2 rushing attack hopes to top the No. 1 unit of the Midshipmen in this year's meeting. Army, which will wear uniforms honoring the 1st Cavalry Division, has fallen to 5-7 this season after going 11-2 last year, but a win in its biggest rivalry game would ease a lot of the pain. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on CBS. The Midshipmen are 11-point favorites in the latest Army vs. Navy odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 40.5. Before considering any Navy vs. Army picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Army vs. Navy spread: Midshipmen -11

Army vs. Navy over-under: 40.5

Army vs. Navy money line: Navy -430, Army +325

Navy: QB Malcolm Perry rushes for 136.4 yards per game.

Army: Six players have a run of 40 yards or more and three-plus TDs.

The Midshipmen are 8-3 against the spread this season, and they could tie a program-record 11 wins by beating Army and Kansas State in the Liberty Bowl. Perry leads a rushing attack that averages 360.8 yards per game, and Navy scores 39.3 points per game. Jamale Carothers hit career highs with 188 yards and five TDs in a 56-41 victory against Houston on Nov. 30, and he is the second-leading rusher with 637 yards this season. Perry has rushed for 1,500.

The Navy defense has been transformed from last season, when the team went 3-10, with an aggressive scheme led by new coordinator Brian Newberry. The Midshipmen, who are 2-1 against the spread in non-conference games this season, are strong against the run, which will be critical against Army, which averages 311.7 yards on the ground. That is second in FBS to the Midshipmen, who average 360.8, but Navy's defense allows 109.7 while Army's gives up 143.8.

The Midshipmen are hitting on all cylinders, but that doesn't mean they will cover the Navy vs. Army spread on Saturday.

The Black Knights are 4-0-1 in their last five meetings between the teams, and quarterback Kelvin Hopkins has a bevy of running backs to help him pile up yardage. Hopkins has 706 yards on the ground, while running backs Connor Slomka and Sandon McCoy have combined for 1,192 yards and 18 touchdowns. Backup quarterbacks Jabari Laws (484 yards) and Christian Anderson (373) also get in on the running action, and they see a lot of time with all three quarterbacks getting nicked up.

Cole Christiansen leads the defense for Army, which is 5-0-1 against the spread in its last six games on grass. The linebacker is 22nd in the nation with 103 tackles, and he also has forced two fumbles and recovered one for a unit that has corralled 10 fumbles. Linebacker Arik Smith has 71 tackles and recovered a fumble, and defensive back Elijah Riley makes plays all over the field with four sacks, three interceptions and three forced fumbles.

