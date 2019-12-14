Army vs. Navy odds, line: 2019 college football picks, predictions from computer model on 8-2 roll
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Navy vs. Army game 10,000 times.
The Black Knights will try to make their season and throw a wrench in their bitter rivals' when Army faces the No. 23 Navy Midshipmen on Saturday. Army has beaten Navy three straight times in the annual showdown, and the Black Knights' No. 2 rushing attack hopes to top the No. 1 unit of the Midshipmen in this year's meeting. Army, which will wear uniforms honoring the 1st Cavalry Division, has fallen to 5-7 this season after going 11-2 last year, but a win in its biggest rivalry game would ease a lot of the pain. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on CBS. The Midshipmen are 11-point favorites in the latest Army vs. Navy odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 40.5. Before considering any Navy vs. Army picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It also went a sizzling 8-2 on all picks against the spread during Championship Week. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on Army vs. Navy. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated an strong against the spread pick that is hitting in more than 60 percent of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see it. Now, here are the college football lines and trends for Army vs. Navy:
- Army vs. Navy spread: Midshipmen -11
- Army vs. Navy over-under: 40.5
- Army vs. Navy money line: Navy -430, Army +325
- Navy: QB Malcolm Perry rushes for 136.4 yards per game.
- Army: Six players have a run of 40 yards or more and three-plus TDs.
The Midshipmen are 8-3 against the spread this season, and they could tie a program-record 11 wins by beating Army and Kansas State in the Liberty Bowl. Perry leads a rushing attack that averages 360.8 yards per game, and Navy scores 39.3 points per game. Jamale Carothers hit career highs with 188 yards and five TDs in a 56-41 victory against Houston on Nov. 30, and he is the second-leading rusher with 637 yards this season. Perry has rushed for 1,500.
The Navy defense has been transformed from last season, when the team went 3-10, with an aggressive scheme led by new coordinator Brian Newberry. The Midshipmen, who are 2-1 against the spread in non-conference games this season, are strong against the run, which will be critical against Army, which averages 311.7 yards on the ground. That is second in FBS to the Midshipmen, who average 360.8, but Navy's defense allows 109.7 while Army's gives up 143.8.
The Midshipmen are hitting on all cylinders, but that doesn't mean they will cover the Navy vs. Army spread on Saturday.
The Black Knights are 4-0-1 in their last five meetings between the teams, and quarterback Kelvin Hopkins has a bevy of running backs to help him pile up yardage. Hopkins has 706 yards on the ground, while running backs Connor Slomka and Sandon McCoy have combined for 1,192 yards and 18 touchdowns. Backup quarterbacks Jabari Laws (484 yards) and Christian Anderson (373) also get in on the running action, and they see a lot of time with all three quarterbacks getting nicked up.
Cole Christiansen leads the defense for Army, which is 5-0-1 against the spread in its last six games on grass. The linebacker is 22nd in the nation with 103 tackles, and he also has forced two fumbles and recovered one for a unit that has corralled 10 fumbles. Linebacker Arik Smith has 71 tackles and recovered a fumble, and defensive back Elijah Riley makes plays all over the field with four sacks, three interceptions and three forced fumbles.
So who wins the 2019 Army vs. Navy Game? And which side of the spread is hitting over 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Army vs. Navy spread to back on Saturday, all from the advanced model that has returned almost $4,000 on its top-rated college football picks.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Army-Navy Game prediction, picks, odds
The 120th Army-Navy Game concludes the 2019 regular season live this Saturday on CBS
-
2019-20 CFB bowl odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every college football bowl game 10,000 times
-
Army-Navy how to watch the 2019 game
The 120th Army-Navy Game will air live on CBS to conclude the regular season on Saturday, Dec....
-
Navy vs. Army odds, top picks, bets
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of college football.
-
2019 bowl confidence picks, ranks, sims
SportsLine simulated every bowl game 10,000 times for pick'em leagues and confidence pools
-
BC hiring Ohio State DC Jeff Hafley
Hafley is finishing his first season at Ohio State after spending the prior seven years in...
-
Ohio State storms back for Big Ten title win
Ohio State made a strong case to be the top team in the final CFP Rankings with its comeback...
-
Clemson routs Virginia to set ACC record
No. 3 Clemson took care of business against Virginia, and now its campaign for a higher ranking...
-
Navy vs. Army West Point live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Navy vs. Army West Point football game