Army vs. Navy odds, line: 2019 college football picks, predictions from model on 8-2 run

It's a battle of the nation's top two rushing offenses when the Army Black Knights and the 23rd-ranked Navy Midshipmen meet for their annual rivalry game on Saturday. The Black Knights started 3-1 before losing five in a row and now sit at 5-7 after a 52-31 loss to Hawaii. They have the No. 2 rushing attack in the nation, just behind Navy, which averages 360.8 yards on the ground. The Midshipmen are 9-2, with their only losses coming to No. 17 Notre Dame and AAC champion Memphis. Kickoff for the 2019 Army-Navy Game is set for 3 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field. The Midshipmen are 10.5-point favorites in the latest Army vs. Navy odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 40.5. Before considering your Navy vs. Army picks, be sure to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Army vs. Navy spread: Midshipmen -10.5

Army vs. Navy over-under: 40.5

Army vs. Navy money line: Navy -430, Army +325

Navy: QB Malcolm Perry rushes for 136.4 yards per game.

Army: Six players have a run of 40 yards or more and three-plus TDs.

The model knows the Midshipmen are 8-0-1 against the spread in their last nine games after accumulating more than 450 total yards in their previous game. Navy amassed 554 yards in a 56-41 win against Houston, with Malcolm Perry accounting for 253. The senior has run for 1,500 yards and 19 touchdowns this season, and he gets help from running backs Jamale Carothers (637 yards, 13 TDs) and Nelson Smith (557 and seven TDs). Three receivers have more than 20 carries in the run game.

Navy is 12-9 against the spread as a favorite since 2017 and the defense ranks 17th in the nation against the run, allowing 109.7 yards per game. The linebackers are the soul of the unit, with Diego Fagot leading the way with 85 tackles and Jacob Springer leading the team with seven sacks and forcing three fumbles.

The Midshipmen are hitting on all cylinders, but that doesn't mean they will cover the Navy vs. Army spread on Saturday.

The underdog is 4-0-1 against the spread in the last five meetings between the teams, and the Black Knights average 311.7 yards per game on the ground. They have six players with more than 300 yards, led by quarterback Kelvin Hopkins with 706. Connor Slomka has rushed for 637 yards and eight touchdowns and Sandon McCoy has 555 yards and 10 TDs.

The Black Knights are 4-0-1 against the spread in their last five neutral-site games and Army's defense has forced 17 turnovers and allows 143.8 yards per game on the ground. Linebacker Cole Christiansen makes stops all over the field, posting 103 tackles, with 61 solo (15th in the nation). Defensive back Elijah Riley has forced three fumbles and has one of Army's 10 fumble recoveries. He also has four sacks and three interceptions.

So who wins the 2019 Army vs. Navy Game?