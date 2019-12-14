Army vs. Navy odds, line: 2019 college football picks, top predictions from model on 8-2 run

Army seeks to extend its streak and get a season-defining victory in one of the nation's most storied rivalries when the Black Knights face the No. 23 Navy Midshipmen on Saturday. The Black Knights have won three straight in the series, and they boast the nation's No. 2 rushing offense behind a slew of running backs who wear down opposing defenses. Army is 5-7 this season, with wins in two of its past three, but a 52-31 loss in Hawaii makes this a critical meeting to close the season on a high note. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia and it will be televised on CBS. The Midshipmen are 10.5-point favorites in the latest Navy vs. Army odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 40.5. Before considering any Army vs. Navy picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Army vs. Navy spread: Midshipmen -10.5

Army vs. Navy over-under: 40.5

Army vs. Navy money line: Navy -430, Army +325

Navy: QB Malcolm Perry rushes for 136.4 yards per game.

Army: Six players have a run of 40 yards or more and three-plus TDs.

The Midshipmen are 8-3 against the spread this season, and they could tie a program-record 11 wins by beating Army and Kansas State in the Liberty Bowl. Perry leads a rushing attack that averages 360.8 yards per game, and Navy scores 39.3 points per game. Jamale Carothers hit career highs with 188 yards and five TDs in a 56-41 victory against Houston on Nov. 30, and he is the second-leading rusher with 637 yards this season. Perry has rushed for 1,500.

The Navy defense has been transformed from last season, when the team went 3-10, with an aggressive scheme led by new coordinator Brian Newberry. The Midshipmen, who are 2-1 against the spread in non-conference games this season, are strong against the run, which will be critical against Army, which averages 311.7 yards on the ground. That is second in FBS to the Midshipmen, who average 360.8, but Navy's defense allows 109.7 while Army's gives up 143.8.

The Midshipmen are hitting on all cylinders, but that doesn't mean they will cover the Navy vs. Army spread on Saturday.

The underdog is 4-0-1 against the spread in the last five meetings between the teams, and the Black Knights average 311.7 yards per game on the ground. They have six players with more than 300 yards, led by quarterback Kelvin Hopkins with 706. Connor Slomka has rushed for 637 yards and eight touchdowns and Sandon McCoy has 555 yards and 10 TDs.

The Black Knights are 4-0-1 against the spread in their last five neutral-site games and Army's defense has forced 17 turnovers and allows 143.8 yards per game on the ground. Linebacker Cole Christiansen makes stops all over the field, posting 103 tackles, with 61 solo (15th in the nation). Defensive back Elijah Riley has forced three fumbles and has one of Army's 10 fumble recoveries. He also has four sacks and three interceptions.

