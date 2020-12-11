The Navy Midshipmen will look to continue their recent success against the Army Black Knights when they meet Saturday at West Point, N.Y for the 2020 Army-Navy Game. The teams will meet on campus for the first time since 1943, during World War II. Navy (3-6) is looking to win its second straight game in the series and for the 16th time out of the past 19. The Black Knights (7-2), however, have won three of the past four games against the Midshipmen and are hoping to further change the overall trajectory of the series.

Kickoff from Michie Stadium is set for 3 p.m. ET on CBS. Navy leads the all-time series 61-52-7, including a 3-0 mark in games played at West Point. The Black Knights are seven-point favorites in the latest Navy vs. Army odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 37.5.

Navy vs. Army spread: Army -7

Navy vs. Army over-under: 37.5 points

Navy vs. Army money line: Navy +230, Army -280

NAV: The Midshipmen are 27-9 over the last 36 games against Service Academy rivals Army and Air Force

ARM: This is the 16th season where the Black Knights have had four different players have a 100-yard rushing game

Why Army can cover



The Black Knights have seven players who have rushed for 200 or more yards on the season. Leading the pack is sophomore running back Jakobi Buchanan, who has carried 87 times for 383 yards (4.4 average) and five touchdowns. In Army's last game against Georgia Southern on Nov. 21, Buchanan carried 18 times for 53 yards and a score. His best game was an 11-carry, 106-yard performance vs. Louisiana-Monroe on Sept. 12. He scored a pair of touchdowns in that game.

Also leading the Black Knights' ground attack is senior running back Sandon McCoy. He is seventh on the team in rushing yards, but first in rushing touchdowns. McCoy has carried 67 times for 227 yards (3.4 average) and 10 scores. His best game was in the season opener against Middle Tennessee State when he rushed for 50 yards and three touchdowns. He also scored three touchdowns in an Oct. 24 win over Mercer.

Why Navy can cover

Despite that, the Black Knights are not a lock to cover the spread in the Army-Navy Game 2020. That's because the Midshipmen have hopes of retaining the Commander-In-Chief's Trophy. If Navy defeats Army and then Army defeats Air Force the following week, the Midshipmen will keep the trophy. It would be the first time since 1993 that all three schools went 1-1 against one another. Senior fullback Nelson Smith leads the Navy rushing attack, carrying 117 times for 622 yards (5.3 average) and eight TDs.

Defensively, the Midshipmen are led by junior linebacker Diego Fagot, who was named a 2020 preseason third-team All-American and appears on the watch lists for both the Nagurski and Bednarik Awards. He has a team-high 67 tackles, including 37 solo, with three sacks for 24 yards, two pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Last season, he led the team with 100 tackles, including 52 solo, and was second on the team in tackles for loss (12) and sacks (5.5).

