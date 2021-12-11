One of the oldest rivalry matchups in college football, the Army-Navy Game, is set to take place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on Saturday. Army is set to face Navy as the teams meet for the 122nd time. The Midshipmen are ahead in the rivalry with 61 wins, but the Black Knights have been better in 2021 and could secure a second consecutive win in the series.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET on CBS. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Black Knights as seven-point favorites in the latest Army vs. Navy odds. The over-under for total points is set at 35. Before locking in any Navy vs. Army picks or college football predictions, you need to see what the red-hot SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

Now, the model has set its sights on Army vs. Navy and just locked in its picks and Army-Navy Game 2021 predictions. Here are the college football odds and betting lines for Navy vs. Army:

Army vs. Navy spread: Army -7

Army vs. Navy over-under: 35 points

Army vs. Navy money line: Army -292, Navy +233

ARMY: The total has gone under in five of Army's last five games against Navy

NAVY: Navy is 4-1 ATS in its previous five games



Why Army can cover

This year, Army is a respectable 6-5 ATS and has covered in four of its five games away from home. The Black Knights have benefited from a prolific rushing attack that's helped them find success regardless of the venue. The Black Knights have totaled 43 rushing touchdowns, and only Air Force has more rushing yards. Navy doesn't have a go-to strategy on offense that's consistent, though.

Navy's limited personnel has made it hard for the Midshipmen to score. They average 20.4 points per contest and have tallied just 599 passing yards in 11 games. Despite ranking third overall in rushing attempts, they aren't a top-20 running team. Army secured a 15-point win and shut Navy out last year while holding the Midshipmen to 37 passing yards.

Why Navy can cover

Navy has struggled overall but has performed well against the spread as of late. The Midshipmen have lost by more than seven points just once in their previous five games and finished within one touchdown of No. 4 Cincinnati toward the end of October.

Navy and Army are similar in that they run triple-option offensive schemes. Both sides are run dominant, which has led to some highly-competitive matchups over the years. The average margin of victory in the all-time series is 2.8 points, and the winning side has won by seven points or fewer in seven of the last 10 pairings. The Black Knights and Midshipmen are likely to run the clock by moving the chains on the ground, so both teams could have difficulty running up the score.

How to make Army vs. Navy picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 43 points.

So who wins Army vs. Navy? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Army vs. Navy spread to back, all from the advanced model that is up almost $3,700 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.