One of the country's most storied rivalries in any sport resumes on Saturday when the Army Black Knights and Navy Midshipmen collide in the 2022 Army-Navy game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The game will be the 123rd in the series, which began in 1890. Only 10 FBS rivalries have featured more games. The Midshipmen lead the all-time series 62-53-7 and have won two of the last three meetings. Army (5-6) enters this year's game on a two-game winning streak, while Navy (4-7) is riding high after a 17-14 upset of No. 20 Central Florida.

Kickoff is 3 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. The Midshipmen are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Navy vs. Army odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 32.5. Before you make any Army vs. Navy picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Saturday's game can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Sign up now with promo code ALLYEAR to get 50% off one year of the Essential or Premium plan at Paramount+ (expires 12/31). A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, NFL on CBS and countless movies and shows. Get it all for 50% for a year with promo code ALLYEAR when you sign up right here.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $2,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now the model has dialed in on Navy vs. Army and just revealed its coveted picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see all of the model's college football picks. Now, here are the college football odds and trends for Army vs. Navy:

Navy vs. Army spread: Midshipmen -2.5

Navy vs. Army over/under: 32.5 points

Navy vs. Army money line: Midshipmen -140, Black Knights +118

NAVY: John Marshall ranks third in the country in tackles for loss per game (1.7)

ARMY: The Black Knights rank second in the country in rushing yards per game (304.4)

Navy vs. Army picks: See picks here



Navy vs. Army streaming: Stream live on Paramount+

Why the Midshipmen can cover

Navy has a star linebacker in John Marshall. A standout receiver in high school, Marshall ranks third in the country in tackles for loss per game (1.7) and fifth in sacks per game (0.95). In the Midshipmen's upset of Central Florida on Nov. 19, Marshall had a school-record four sacks, helping Navy limit the high-scoring Knights to just 14 points.

In addition, the Midshipmen are the least penalized team in college football. Navy averages just 3.5 penalties per game and 28.3 penalty yards per game. Both are the fewest among the 131 FBS teams.

Why the Black Knights can cover

Army has one of the best rushing attacks in the country. The Black Knights rank second in the country in rushing yards per game (304.4). They are coming off a game in which they rushed for 329 yards and six touchdowns in a 44-7 victory against UMass.

In addition, Army has a playmaker at quarterback in Tyhier Tyler. The 5-foot-8, 183-pound senior from Newport News, Va., has 12 rushing touchdowns this season, which is tied for second among all FBS quarterbacks. In the win over UMass, Tyler ran for 101 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries.

How to make Navy vs. Army picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 38 points. It also has an against-the-spread pick that cashes in almost 70% of simulations. You can see the model's Army vs. Navy pick only at SportsLine.

So who wins Navy vs. Army? And which side is covering almost 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Army vs. Navy spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is on a roll on top-rated picks, and find out, and don't forget to stream on Paramount+.