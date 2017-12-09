Army vs. Navy score: Live updates, game highlights, TV channel and station

Live coverage of the 118th Army-Navy Game airing live Saturday afternoon on CBS

The Army-Navy Game is always spectacular, but with Black Knights ending a 14-game losing streak to the Midshipmen last season, it is now more intense than ever. Army West Point is hoping to win back-to-back rivalry games for the first time since 1996, while Navy is hoping to bounce back after a rough season that has seen it lose five of its last six games.

Which team will prevail as the nation's best service academy? Find out live Saturday afternoon on CBS. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET, and the game will also stream live on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App.

CBS Sports will be covering every moment of the Army-Navy Game live right here with updating scores, analysis and highlights from the affair. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

