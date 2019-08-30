Army vs. Rice: How to watch NCAAF online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Army (home) vs. Rice (away)

Last Season Records: Army 11-2-0; Rice 2-11-0;

What to Know

Army and Rice are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 6 p.m. ET on Friday at Blaik Field at Michie Stadium. Army ended up 11-2 last year and capped things off with a win over Houston in the Armed Forces Bowl, so they are on the hunt for another strong season. On the other hand, coming off of an uninspired 2-11 last-season record, Rice has set their aspirations higher this season.

A pair of last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Army was second in the nation in rushing yards per game, finishing the 2018 season with 312.5 on average. As for Rice, they ranked 15th in the nation in penalties, closing the year only with 58 overall. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

Army has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. These early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 6 p.m. ET

Friday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Blaik Field at Michie Stadium, New York

Blaik Field at Michie Stadium, New York TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $34.74

Odds

The Black Knights are a big 23.5 point favorite against the Owls.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 23.5 point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 46

Series History

Army have won two out of their last three games against Rice.

Oct 07, 2017 - Rice 12 vs. Army 49

Sep 10, 2016 - Army 31 vs. Rice 14

Oct 24, 2015 - Rice 38 vs. Army 31

Weather

The current forecast: partly sunny, with a temperature of 82 degrees.