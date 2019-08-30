Army vs. Rice odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from model on 49-29 run

The Army Black Knights and Rice Owls kick off their seasons on Friday. The Black Knights are coming off three straight winning seasons and closed the 2018 campaign with nine wins in a row, finishing 11-2 as an independent. Rice, meanwhile, was seventh in the Conference USA West Division at 1-7 and 2-11 overall. Kickoff from Michie Stadium at West Point is set for 6 p.m. ET, and the Owls are looking for their first winning season since 2014. The Black Knights are 22.5-point favorites in the latest Army vs. Rice odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 48. Before making any Army vs. Rice picks of your own, listen to the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model has taken into account that Army returns senior quarterback Kelvin Hopkins Jr. He led the Black Knights in passing and rushing in 2018, completing 51-of-93 passes for 1,026 yards and six touchdowns with a 162.3 quarterback rating, while rushing for 1,017 yards and another 17 touchdowns. In Army's 70-14 win over Houston in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl, Hopkins was 3-for-3 passing for 70 yards and rushed 11 times for 170 yards and five touchdowns.

Returning as Army's top running back is senior Connor Slomka (6-0, 240). He was fourth on the team in rushing last season, carrying 74 times for 324 yards (4.4 average) and five touchdowns. He had a career-high 12 carries and 71 yards against Liberty last September. His longest run was 48 yards against Hawaii in 2018.

But just because the Black Knights have plenty of talent does not guarantee they will cover the Army vs. Rice spread on Friday.

That's because Rice has a rising star in redshirt freshman Wiley Green, who made his debut last fall. In four games in 2018, Green completed 45-of-88 passes for 621 yards and three touchdowns. He was a member of coach Mike Bloomgren's first recruiting class as they try to turn around the Owls' fortunes. Green made his debut against Florida International and then threw for 313 yards against Texas-El Paso, the most by a Rice freshman since 1984 and the most by an Owls quarterback since 2016.

Junior wide receiver Austin Trammell returns as the Owls' leading receiver. He had 62 receptions for 632 yards and three touchdowns in 2018. He topped 100 yards receiving for the first time against UTEP (112), the most by a Rice receiver since the 2016 season.

