Army vs. San Diego State, Armed Forces Bowl: Prediction, pick, odds, live stream

The Armed Forces Bowl holds a prestigious afternoon slot on Saturday's bowl schedule, with an enticing matchup between two teams that combined for 19 wins in the regular season. Army enters the game after beating Navy in an instant classic for their historic rivalry, following up last year's streak-snapping win with another victory to improve to 9-3 on the year. San Diego State, at 10-2, is led by consensus All-American running back Rashaad Penny and a run defense that has, under the guidance of coach Rocky Long, played well against some of the best ground attacks in the country.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Dec. 23 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Amon G. Carter Stadium -- Fort Worth, Texas

TV: ESPN | Live stream: Watch ESPN, Watch ESPN apps

Storylines

Army: Jeff Monken has Army in one of the most successful periods in decades, returning to a bowl game in back-to-back years for the first time since 1984-85 and currently riding the most successful season (9-3) since 1996, capping the regular season by claiming the Commander in Chief's Trophy with a thrilling 14-13 win against Navy.

The Black Knights have the best rushing attack in the country, led by Army all-time single season rushing leader Ahmad Bradshaw. With 21 rushing yards in this bowl game, Bradshaw will set a new service academy single-season record, breaking the previous mark held by Navy's Napoleon McCallum. With a win against San Diego State, Monken, still only his fourth season as the Black Knights coach, will become just the second coach in Army history to win two bowl games in his career with the Black Knights.

San Diego State: Like Army, San Diego State is also in the midst of an all-time successful run right now. Rocky Long has guided the Aztecs to bowl games in each of his first seven seasons with the team, looking to secure a third-straight, 11-win campaign with a victory against the Black Knights. But while the school and conference records have been piling up, San Diego State fans have a reason to enter the postseason with a chip on their shoulder due to the lack of national recognition for Penny. When it comes to all-purpose yards, no one has been better this year than Penny, who ranks No. 1 in the nation in rushing yards, all-purpose yards, No. 2 in total touchdowns and has tied the FBS record for most career kick return touchdowns.

Yet when it came time for the Heisman Trophy voting, Penny finished a distant fifth behind Penn State's Saquon Barkley and the three finalists -- Baker Mayfield, Bryce Love and Lamar Jackson. Penny did receive First Team All-America honors (with an additional Second Team honor for All-Purpose) by the panel here at CBS Sports, along with First Team All-America accolades from the Associated Press, Football Writers Association of America and The Sporting News.

Prediction



If there's a play here, I really like it's the under (currently at 46 after opening at 49.5), assuming that we will see a 21-17 or 24-17 type of game between these two teams. The under cashed in seven out of 11 games for the Aztecs this year, and while the Black Knights did end up in a 52-49 shootout with North Texas last month, half of their games finished under 46 on the combined total. I'm picking San Diego State to cover the touchdown since the Aztecs have been strong all year against the number (8-3), but mostly I'm expecting a close, fun, low-scoring game between these two strong rushing offenses. Pick: San Diego State -6.5