Army vs. San Jose State: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Army (home) vs. San Jose State (away)

Current Records: Army 3-4-0; San Jose State 3-4-0

What to Know

After two games on the road, Army is heading back home. They will square off against San Jose State at noon ET on Saturday at Blaik Field at Michie Stadium. Army is the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in their last game, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

It was all tied up 14-14 at halftime, but the Black Knights were not quite Georgia State's equal in the second half when they met last week. Army fell to Georgia State 28-21. The losing side was boosted by RB Sandon McCoy, who rushed for 71 yards and two TDs on 19 carries. McCoy's performance made up for a slower contest against Western Kentucky two weeks ago. McCoy's sharp night set his single-game touchdown high for the season.

San Jose State was out to avenge their 16-13 defeat to San Diego State from the last time they squared off against one another, but they had no such luck. San Jose State took a 27-17 hit to the loss column at the hands of San Diego State. This makes it the second loss in a row for the Spartans.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Black Knights are stumbling into the matchup with the second fewest passing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 71.4 on average. The Spartans have experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are fourth worst in the nation in rushing yards per game, with only 84.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Blaik Field at Michie Stadium -- West Point, New York

Blaik Field at Michie Stadium -- West Point, New York TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Black Knights are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Spartans.

Over/Under: 54

Series History

Army won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.