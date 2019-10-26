Army vs. San Jose State live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online
How to watch Army West Point vs. San Jose State football game
Who's Playing
Army (home) vs. San Jose State (away)
Current Records: Army 3-4; San Jose State 3-4
What to Know
After two games on the road, Army is heading back home. They will take on San Jose State at noon ET on Saturday at Blaik Field at Michie Stadium. Army staggers in eager to bring about an end to their three-game losing streak.
It was all tied up 14-14 at halftime, but the Black Knights were not quite Georgia State's equal in the second half when they met last week. Army came up short against Georgia State, falling 28-21. RB Sandon McCoy put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for 71 yards and two TDs on 19 carries. McCoy's performance made up for a slower game against Western Kentucky two weeks ago. McCoy's sharp night set his single-game touchdown high for the season.
San Jose State wasn't able to make up for their 16-13 loss to San Diego State when they last met October of last year. San Jose State took a 27-17 hit to the loss column at the hands of San Diego State. This makes it the second defeat in a row for the Spartans.
The Black Knights are the favorite in this one, with an expected 10-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors in their past four games, so buyers beware.
The Black Knights were fully in charge when the two teams last met in October of last year, breezing past the Spartans 52-3. Will the Black Knights repeat their success, or does San Jose State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Blaik Field at Michie Stadium -- West Point, New York
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $50.09
Odds
The Black Knights are a big 10-point favorite against the Spartans.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 54
Series History
Army won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Oct 13, 2018 - Army 52 vs. San Jose State 3
