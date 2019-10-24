Army vs. San Jose State odds: 2019 Week 9 college football picks, predictions from proven model

The San Jose State Spartans will take on the Army West Point Black Knights at noon ET on Saturday at Michie Stadium. Army is 3-4 overall and 2-1 at home, while San Jose State is 3-4 overall and 1-2 on the road. San Jose State is only so-so against the spread (3-3-1), but Army has really struggled (2-5). Both sides are coming off losses last week but have hopes of bowl eligibility at season's end and need a win on Saturday to make progress towards six wins. The Black Knights are favored by 9.5 points in the latest Army vs. San Jose State odds, while the over-under is set at 53.5. Before entering any San Jose State vs. Army picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

It was all tied up 14-14 at halftime, but the Black Knights were not quite Georgia State's equal in the second half when they met last week. Army came up short against Georgia State, falling 28-21. QB Kelvin Hopkins Jr. had a forgettable game: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception with only 65 yards passing.

Army has dropped three straight now after winning three of the first four games on the schedule with the only loss coming in overtime to Michigan. However, the Black Knights did rush for 278 yards in the loss, eclipsing the 200-yard mark for the first time since their win over Morgan State.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought contest, but the Spartans had to settle for a 27-17 loss against San Diego State. It was a rough outing for the San Jose State offense, as it put up just 273 yards. However, the Spartans have been rather prolific in general through the air. Josh Love has thrown for 2,041 yards and 12 touchdowns with just three interceptions and San Jose State is averaging 310.6 yards per game through the air as a team.

