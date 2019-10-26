Army vs. San Jose State odds, spread: 2019 Week 9 college football picks, predictions from proven simulation

After winning 11 games last season and finishing ranked No. 19 in the AP poll, the Army Black Knights came into the 2019 season with high expectations. And after starting the season 3-1 with their only loss coming on the road to Michigan in overtime, it looked like they were on their way to another special year. However, Army has lost its last three games in a row to drop to 3-4 heading into a home matchup with San Jose State on Saturday at noon ET in Michie Stadium. The Spartans are also 3-4 and hoping for bowl eligibility with their highlight win coming at Arkansas on Sept. 21. However, it's the Black Knights listed as 10-point favorites with the total at 53.5 in the latest Army vs. San Jose State odds. Before making any college football predictions of your own, be sure to check out the Army vs. San Jose State picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model knows that Army will have to get back to dominating up front if it's going to get back to its winning ways. Army's option offense has produced 231 yards or less rushing in four games this season, which is something that only happened twice in all of 2018. Lately, head coach Jeff Monken has been compensating by throwing the football a little more, which isn't what the program is built for.

Army has thrown 10 or more passes in its last three wins. They only attempted more than 10 passes once last season and second-year starter Kelvin Hopkins Jr. has completed just 43.1 percent of his passes after hitting on 54.8 percent of attempts in 2018. Army will need to see some success up front early to get Hopkins, Connor Slomka and Sandon McCoy going in the running game if they're going to cover a two-score spread on Saturday.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought contest, but the Spartans had to settle for a 27-17 loss against San Diego State. It was a rough outing for the San Jose State offense, as it put up just 273 yards. However, the Spartans have been rather prolific in general through the air. Josh Love has thrown for 2,041 yards and 12 touchdowns with just three interceptions and San Jose State is averaging 310.6 yards per game through the air as a team.

