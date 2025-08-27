College football season kicks into high gear this weekend with five live games on CBS Sports Network, including season openers for all three service academies. Each begins with a winnable home matchup aimed at setting the tone for 2025.

The weekend starts Friday as Army hosts Tarleton State, looking to build on last year's 12-win campaign. In the nightcap, Sam Houston meets UNLV in a nonconference showdown after both played in Week 0.

Saturday's tripleheader opens with Navy vs. VMI, where senior quarterback Blake Horvath begins a highly anticipated season. In the afternoon, Air Force welcomes Bucknell while trying to bounce back from a 5-7 finish.

The finale comes Saturday night as Utah State faces UTEP in Bronco Mendenhall's debut as Aggies coach. That matchup also marks the first career start for former blue-chip quarterback Malachi Nelson, now with the Miners.

Tarleton State at Army

Date: Friday, Aug. 29 | Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Michie Stadium -- West Point, New York

After setting a program record with 12 victories last season, Army has some key pieces to replace. Quarterback Bryson Daily is gone after netting 1,659 yards as a rusher last season, and top running back Kayne Udoh has also departed. But the reigning American champions remain a leg up on their Group of Five peers in terms of roster continuity, and they should boast a strong rushing attack yet again. The Tarleton State game marks an important tune up before a Week 2 trip to play Kansas State.

UNLV at Sam Houston

Date: Friday, Aug. 29 | Time: 9:30 p.m.

Location: Shell Energy Stadium -- Houston, Texas

Spread: UNLV -9.5

UNLV survived a Week 0 scare from FCS foe Idaho State, squeaking out a 38-31 win after falling behind 10-0 early. The Rebels were hapless on defense in coach Dan Mullen's debut, surrendering 555 yards and 30 first downs. However, the big play ability of Virginia transfer quarterback Anthony Colandrea and running back Jai'Den Thomas gave UNLV just enough juice to escape. Sam Houston roared back from a 20-10 halftime deficit to briefly take the lead on Western Kentucky in the third quarter last week. However, the new-look Bearkats couldn't string together enough stops and fell 41-24 in coach Phil Longo's debut.

VMI at Navy

Date: Saturday, Aug. 30 | Time: 12 p.m.

Location: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium -- Annapolis, Maryland

Spread: Navy -41.5

Navy ended a streak of four straight losing seasons with a vengeance last year by finishing 10-3 with wins over Army and Oklahoma in the Armed Forces Bowl. The Midshipmen should again be among the American's top squads as they return star quarterback Blake Horvath. The multi-dimensional signal caller terrorized opposing defenses as a runner and thrower last season. Horvath has plenty of returning skill talent around him in 2025, which will help in his quest for another big season.

Bucknell at Air Force

Date: Saturday, Aug. 30 | Time: 3:30 p.m.

Location: Falcon Stadium -- Colorado Springs, Colorado

Spread: Air Force -30.5

Air Force is looking to bounce back from a 5-7 season as the Falcons kick things off by taking on a Bucknell team that is coming off a 6-6 season at the FCS level. The Falcons don't typically stay down long under 19th-year coach Troy Calhoun, and they look poised for a return to bowl eligibility in 2025. Three of Air Force's top four rushers are back, which is a great foundation for a program that likes to keep the ball on the ground.

UTEP at Utah State

Date: Saturday, Aug. 30 | Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Maverik Stadium -- Logan, Utah

Spread: Utah State -6

Former BYU coach Bronco Mendenhall is back in his home state after one season at New Mexico. His debut comes against a UTEP team that is seeking to build momentum under second-year coach Scotty Walden. The Miners started 1-8 last season but won two of their final three games and made a splashy offseason quarterback pickup. Ex-USC and Boise State backup Malachi Nelson has been tabbed as the starter and will finally have a chance to meet his lofty prospect billing.