CBS Sports Network's Saturday slate started at noon with a MAC matchup between Eastern Michigan and Kent State, paving way for an afternoon game between Army West Point and Troy in West Point, New York. The Mountain West will be the focus for both night games. Air Force hosts surging Wyoming in the early evening before Hawaii hosts San Diego State in a late-night showdown.

From Murfreesboro, Tennessee, all the way to Honolulu, Hawaii, CBS Sports Network will be with you every step of the way in Week 7. Key storylines and more for the network's upcoming games are below.

All times Eastern | Odds via SportsLine consensus

Troy at Army

Date: Saturday, Oct. 14 | Time: 3:30 p.m.

Location: Michie Stadium -- West Point, New York

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App (Free)

Spread: Troy -4.5 | Will the Trojans cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 7 projections here

While defense is the strength for both teams in this matchup, Troy has fared extremely well against the run. The Trojans are holding opponents to just 86 rushing yards on average, a mark that is good for 10th overall in the FBS. How Troy handles the Black Knights' always-challenging triple-option offense could go a long way in deciding the outcome of this matchup. The Trojans already have the momentum of a three-game winning streak as they head to West Point, New York, while Army is looking to avoid a third-straight loss.

Wyoming at Air Force

Date: Saturday, Oct. 14 | Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Falcon Stadium -- United States Air Force Academy, Colorado

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App (Free)

Spread: Air Force -10.5 | Will the Falcons cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 7 projections here

This is a big Mountain West matchup as both teams enter undefeated in conference play. Air Force has ridden both the nation's top rushing attack and No. 2 defense to a perfect 5-0 start overall, averaging 329.8 yards on the ground and limiting opponents to just 223.8 total yards on average. Don't expect that to faze a resilient Wyoming squad. The Cowboys rallied back from down 17 points during their Week 1 double-overtime win against Texas Tech, and most recently knocked off a previously-unbeaten Fresno State team. If Wyoming looks to pull off yet another upset, limiting Air Force on the ground will be paramount. While the Cowboys defense ranks a pedestrian 77th against the run, it has only surrendered three rushing touchdowns on the season.

San Diego State at Hawaii

Date: Saturday, Oct. 14 | Time: 11 p.m.

Location: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex -- Honolulu

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App (Free)

Spread: San Diego State -6 | Will the Aztecs cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 7 projections here

Coming off a bye week, San Diego State enters this one desperately looking to stop the bleeding. The Aztecs have lost four straight games following a 2-0 start to the season, plagued by a defense that is surrendering 439.7 yards on average. San Diego State suffered its most lopsided loss of the season in Week 5, dropping a 49-10 decision at Air Force. That loss also marked the third time in four games that San Diego State scored 10 or fewer points. If the offense can't find a spark Saturday, things could get dicey against a Rainbow Warriors squad that owns one of the better passing attacks within the Group of Five. Hawaii is averaging 278.7 yards through the air, good for 30th among all FBS teams.