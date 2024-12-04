No. 24 Army is set to host Tulane Friday evening in the AAC Championship Game with conference glory on the line. This will be the 24th meeting all-time between the two teams and the first since 2020 when Tulane earned a 38-12 victory at home.

It has been a special season for Army, which is one of five FBS schools to make it to a conference championship this season in its first year with a conference. At one point, the Black Knights were 9-0 with their eyes firmly set on the College Football Playoff. A big loss to top-five Notre Dame set them behind a bit, but they still have a chance to win 11 games for just the second time in program history.

Tulane also had College Football Playoff hopes earlier in the season. The Green Wave navigated a tough nonconference schedule and suffered losses against Power Four opponents Oklahoma and Kansas State -- whom they almost upset -- before ripping off eight straight wins, seven of which came against AAC opponents. Tulane's postseason hopes did take a significant hit in Week 14 with a 34-24 loss to Memphis. It also cost the Green Wave an opportunity to host the AAC Championship Game.

Even without playoff stakes, there's still -- obviously -- plenty on the line. Even though it did have a brief stint in Conference USA from 1998-2004, Army has never won a conference title. Tulane, meanwhile, is on the precipice of another 10-win season and can solidify its position as the dominant AAC power with another championship.

Tulane looking to continue modern run: Tulane has a chance to win 10 games for a third straight season, so long as it can down Army. That's especially impressive considering that the Green Wave had three 10-win seasons in 125 years leading up to their current run. Tulane also has a chance to win its second AAC title in the past three years and it's in its third straight AAC Championship Game appearance after not winning a conference title this century prior to 2022. Former coach Willie Fritz, now at Houston, deserves a ton of credit for building Tulane into a modern Group of Five power, but Jon Sumrall has done a good job maintaining the program's excellence and elite stature.

Daily in the spotlight for Army: Quarterback Bryson Daily has quietly been one of the top playmakers in college football this season. In Army's 29-24 Week 14 win against UTSA, he completed 10 passes for 190 yards and one touchdown and also rushed for 147 yards and two touchdowns. It was his eighth consecutive game with at least two touchdowns rushing, which is the longest active streak in the FBS. He also has nine consecutive games with 100 yards rushing, and his 25 touchdowns rushing are tied for the most in AAC history. His 134.8 yards on the ground per game are the most in Army history.

Expect a rock fight: Tulane has fielded one of the most prolific offenses in the AAC this season with 429.3 yards and 39.1 points per game, which ranks sixth in the FBS. Army's offense offense certainly hasn't been a slouch. The Black Knights currently lead the nation with 312.5 yards rushing per game and they're averaging a solid 32.7 points per contest. That being said, points could come at a premium Friday night. Tulane and Army field the AAC's two best defenses and two of the most effective units in the entire nation. Army leads the AAC while allowing just 15.1 points per game. Tulane is second at 18.4 points per game. Army leads the AAC in total defense while allowing 295.5 yards per game. Tulane is second at 304 yards per game. Army and Tulane are both top five in the AAC in pass defense and they rank first and fourth, respectively, in rush defense.

With such a small projected point spread, the temptation is there to take the over. After all, Tulane and Army have both shown that they can score in droves this year. Not only are the Black Knights and Green Wave both elite defensive teams, Army will have a great chance to shorten the game. Tulane doesn't allow a ton of explosive plays on average, which means that the Black Knights will have to work for any gains. That suits a triple option well. Plus, Army has only turned the ball over five times this season (the fewest in the FBS), so it has the capability of sustaining drives and bleeding the clock. Less time equals fewer points. Pick: Under 45.5



Dennis Dodd Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Shehan Jeyarajah

Jerry Palm Brandon Marcello Richard Johnson Tulane -4.5 Army Army Army Tulane

Army Tulane Tulane SU Army Army Army Tulane

Tulane Tulane Tulane

