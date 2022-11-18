The Army West Point Black Knights will try to keep their bowl eligibility alive when they face the Connecticut Huskies on Saturday afternoon. Army is on a two-game losing streak following a 10-9 loss at Troy last week. UConn has won five of its last six games, including a 36-33 upset against Liberty its last time out.

Kickoff is set for noon ET on CBS Sports Network. The Black Knights are favored by 10 points in the latest Army vs. UConn odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 43.5. Before entering any Connecticut vs. Army picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Army vs. Connecticut spread: Army -10

Army vs. Connecticut over/under: 44 points

Army vs. Connecticut money line: Army -365, Connecticut 285

Why Army can cover

Army is going to be motivated for this game, as it has to win its final three games to earn bowl eligibility this season. The Black Knights are coming off a loss at Troy, but their defense put together a fantastic performance, holding the Trojans to just 10 points. They easily covered the 8.5-point spread in the one-point loss, as senior quarterback Tyhier Tyler threw for 80 yards and rushed for 100 more.

The Black Knights have been without quarterback Cade Ballard since early October due to a hand injury, and he is questionable to play on Saturday. Tyler leads the team with 429 rushing yards and is one of 10 players on the roster who is averaging at least 4.0 yards per carry. Army is 17-3 in its last 20 home games, while UConn is 1-11 in its last 12 road games.

Why Connecticut can cover

Connecticut opened the season by losing four of its first five games, but the Huskies have engineered a remarkable turnaround since then. They have won five of their last six games, with the lone loss coming by just four points at Ball State. Their last three wins have included big upsets against Boston College and No. 19 Liberty, as they were 13.5-point underdogs in their 36-33 win over the Flames last week.

Freshman quarterback Zion Turner threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to win the game in the fourth quarter, earning the team bowl eligibility for the first time since 2015. The Huskies are trending in the right direction, while Army has lost four of its last six games and is amid one of its worst campaigns in recent years. Connecticut has covered the spread in seven straight games and is not a team to be fading right now.

