The 2022 college football season is now heading into late October. Some teams, at this point in the year, are aiming for bowl eligibility while at other programs coaches are trying to work their way off of the hot seat. The drama is heating up around the country as the temperatures cool, and the Week 8 slate on CBS Sports Network is loaded with quality action.

Kicking the weekend off on Friday night was Western Kentucky rallying to defeat UAB 20-17 in a clash of Conference USA contenders. Then on Saturday comes a four-game slate of action that will span from the noon window until well after midnight for East Coast viewers. Up first are Louisiana-Monroe and Army before a trio of conference games round out the day's action.

Miami (Ohio) hosts Western Michigan in a MAC battle during the afternoon before the Mountain West takes center stage. A resurgent Boise State team travels to take on Air Force and Nevada hosts San Diego State to cap the network's packed weekend slate.

Here is the full rundown of all the Week 8 action on CBS Sports Network. All times Eastern.

ULM at Army

Date: Saturday, Oct. 22 | Time: 12 p.m.

Location: Michie Stadium -- West Point, New York

Storylines: Army got back in the win column with a 42-17 victory over Colgate last week and will be in search of its first victory over an FBS foe. ULM staged a late rally before falling 41-34 at South Alabama last week, marking the third straight loss for the Warhawks. This will be just the second ever meeting for the programs after Army won the first 37-7 in 2020.

Western Michigan at Miami (Ohio)

Date: Saturday, Oct. 22 | Time: 3:30 p.m.

Location: Yager Stadium -- Oxford, Ohio

Storylines: Western Michigan has won seven straight games in this MAC series dating back to 2006. The Broncos will need to clean some things up to keep the streak alive, though, after committing six turnovers in a 33-14 loss to Ohio last week. Miami (Ohio) struggled offensively as well last week in a 17-13 loss at Bowling Green as the Redhawks generated just 189 total yards. The winner will improve to 2-2 in league play and have their bowl hopes reinvigorated.

Boise State at Air Force

Date: Saturday, Oct. 22 | Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Falcon Stadium -- Colorado Springs, Colorado

Storylines: Boise State struggled out of the gates during a 2-2 start, but the Broncos are alone atop their division and playing better offensively since Dirk Koetter stepped in as offensive coordinator for the past two games. Air Force leads the nation in yards rushing per game at 359.9 and averages fewer penalty yards per game than anyone in the nation. The Falcons ended a four-game losing streak agains Boise State last season, and this one has the makings of a good one.

San Diego State at Nevada

Date: Saturday, Oct. 22 | Time: 10:30 p.m.

Location: Mackay Stadium -- Reno, Nevada

Storylines: Both teams rank among the nation's worst offensively, so this could be a defensive struggle. Nevada quarterbacks haven't thrown a touchdown in six games against FBS opponents this season. San Diego State underwent an offensive coordinator change earlier this month with Jeff Horton sliding in for Jeff Hecklinski. It paid some dividends in a 16-14 win over Hawaii as the Aztecs piled up 417 total yards.

