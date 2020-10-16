The UTSA Roadrunners will take on the Army West Point Black Knights at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at the Alamodome. The Roadrunners are 3-2 overall and 2-0 at home, while Army is 4-1 overall and 0-1 on the road. The Black Knights are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games as a favorite. The Roadrunners are 5-0 against the spread in their last five games as an underdog.

Army vs. USTA spread: Army -8

Army vs. USTA over-under: 49 points

Army vs. USTA money line: Army -300, UTSA +250

What you need to know about Army

The Black Knights are 4-1 due to a suffocating defense, a unit that allows just 264.2 yards and 12.6 points per game, which is the seventh-best average in the country. That includes a sterling 83 yards per outing on the ground, which is also good for seventh nationally.

Army is the second-best rushing team in the nation, trailing only Air Force (369 yards) with 311 yards per game on the ground. Tyrell Robinson leads the Black Knights with 264 rushing yards on 25 carries. Army barely throws the ball, as evidenced by quarterback Jemel Jones' nine completions on 19 attempts for just 156 yards and two touchdowns against two interceptions.

What you need to know about UTSA

The Roadrunners are on a two-game losing streak, including a 27-20 loss to No. 15 BYU last weekend. Quarterback Lowell Narcisse threw for 229 yards and two touchdowns, including a 34-yarder to Brennon Dingle with 1:17 to play. Narcisse was the third quarterback to see significant time for UTSA this season, joining Frank Harris (566 yards, 3 TDs) and Josh Adkins (233 yards, 1 TD).

Running back Sincere McCormick leads UTSA with 569 rushing yards and four touchdowns. UTSA's defense allows 452 yards per game, including 298.6 in the air.

