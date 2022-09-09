The Army Black Knights will try to bounce back from a loss to Coastal Carolina when they host UTSA on Saturday afternoon. Army held a 21-17 lead in the third quarter against the Chanticleers, but the Black Knights were unable to hold on. UTSA came up short in a triple-overtime thriller against No. 24 Houston last week.

Kickoff is set for noon ET on CBS Sports Network. The Roadrunners are 2-point favorites in the latest Army vs. UTSA odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 56.

Army vs. UTSA spread: UTSA -2

Army vs. UTSA over/under: 56 points

Why Army can cover

Army was unable to match Coastal Carolina's high-powered offense last week, but it will not face the same challenge this week. The Black Knights are going to control the tempo with their rushing attack, which led the country in rushing touchdowns last season. Sophomore running back Tyrell Robinson had nine carries for 135 yards and a touchdown in the loss to Coastal Carolina.

Senior quarterback Cade Ballard provides Army with some level of a passing threat, throwing for 88 yards and a touchdown against the Chanticleers. UTSA could be mentally drained after coming up short in triple overtime against Houston last week, which gives a disciplined Army program an important edge. The Black Knights have been dominant at home, winning 14 of their last 15 games.

Why UTSA can cover

UTSA was ultimately disappointed with the result of its game against No. 24 Houston last week, but the Roadrunners held a 21-7 lead in that game. Senior quarterback Frank Harris completed 28 of 43 pass attempts for 330 yards and three touchdowns, while also rushing for 63 yards and a score on eight carries. Senior wide receivers Joshua Cephus and Zakhari Franklin both went over 100 yards in the loss.

Army relies on its tempo and rushing attack to control the game, but UTSA has more weapons offensively. If the Roadrunners can take a two-score lead and force Army to play from behind, they will cruise to a win. UTSA does not mind playing away from home, as it has won six of its last seven road games.

