When Army and UTSA met for the first time last season, the Knights gashed the Roadrunners for 340 yards rushing on 55 carries on their way to a 31-13 victory. Now, the Roadrunners are getting an unexpected shot at redemption as the teams meet again Saturday in a game that was not scheduled until late August after both teams ended up with open dates on their schedules amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both teams are off to comparatively great starts in 2020 after they suffered through eight-loss campaigns in 2019. Army is 4-1 with its only loss coming against No. 8 Cincinnati, while UTSA is 3-2 with close losses against No. 15 BYU and a solid UAB team. It makes for what should be a competitive as the Roadrunners look to prove they learned something in last season's game about how to defend the triple option.

It's the first of two games on CBS Sports Network on Saturday as Louisiana Tech hosts Marshall in a game with major implications for Conference USA.

Storylines

Army: Army's elite rushing attack hit a roadblock against The Citadel last week. The Knights won 14-9 and improved to 4-1, but they averaged just 3.1 yards on 50 rushing attempts against an FCS foe that also runs the triple option. Among the storylines to watch for Army this week is who lines up at quarterback. Senior starter Christian Anderson missed the game against The Citadel after suffering an injury the previous week against Abilene Christian. Jemel Jones played well in Anderson's place, but now Jones is banged up, too. Both were expected to practice this week, and coach Jeff Monken could have to make a choice about who to start if both are cleared to play.

UTSA: The Roadrunners have played four quarterbacks through five games, and it's unclear who will start Saturday against Army. Frank Harris has played the most, but the redshirt junior continues to battle injuries. He left last week's loss to BYU, and LSU transfer Lowell Narcisse entered and provided a spark by completing 17-of-20 passes for 229 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. The starter on this week's depth chart is listed as Harris or Narcisse, meaning Army might not learn until UTSA's first possession of the game who the opposing quarterback will be.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Oct. 17 | Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

Location: Alamodome -- San Antonio, Texas

TV: CBS Sports Network

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Game prediction, picks

Look for Army to come out playing with an edge after it struggled offensively against The Citadel last week. UTSA did play against the Knights and their unique option-based offense last season. But that was under the old coaching regime and probably won't help the Roadrunners much this week. New UTSA coach Jeff Traylor and defensive coordinator Tyrone Nix have done a great job of making the Roadrunners competitive immediately. But UTSA has allowed opposing running backs to surpass 100 yards on the ground each of the two weeks. That's a bad omen when Army is next on the schedule. Pick: Army (-7.5)

