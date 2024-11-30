CBS Sports Network's continued coverage of the 2024 college football season includes five games for the Week 14 schedule, with two Black Friday games ahead of a Saturday tripleheader.

UTSA and Army keep the ball rolling with the first game on Saturday afternoon. The Black Knights are trying to win 10 regular season games for the first time since 2018 and 10 games period for the third time under coach Jeff Monken.

The MAC is back in the afternoon as Central Michigan travels to Northern Illinois. Then UNLV and Nevada wrap things up Saturday night in an important Mountain West Conference clash with its own influence on how the postseason plays out.

CBS Sports Network will be with you every step of the way once the Week 14 games begin. In the meantime, get caught up on viewing information, storylines, betting odds and more for each matchup.

All times Eastern | Odds via SportsLine consensus

UTSA at Army

Date: Saturday, Nov. 30 | Time: Noon

Location: Michie Stadium -- West Point, New York

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App (Free)

Spread: Army -7 | Will the Black Knights cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 14 projections here

Army is reeling a bit after suffering its first loss of the season against Notre Dame, but the Black Knights still have plenty to play for. They've already reserved their spot against Tulane in the AAC Championship Game -- an impressive feat for a program in its first season with the league -- and they cannot afford to look past a hot UTSA team. The Roadrunners got off to a rough start this year year but are riding some late-season momentum amid a three-game winning streak, including a triumph over preseason AAC favorite Memphis. UTSA has also won four of its last five games.

Central Michigan at Northern Illinois

Date: Saturday, Nov. 30 | Time: 3:30 p.m.

Location: Huskie Stadium -- Dekalb, Illinois

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App (Free)

Spread: Northern Illinois -12.5 | Will the Huskies cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 14 projections here

Nothing crazy on the line in this one. Central Michigan, with a 4-7 record, is effectively eliminated from bowl contention, regardless of what happens Saturday. Northern Illinois has already reached the six win requirement, though it could perhaps improve its stock for a better bowl game by getting to 7-5. This will still be an interesting game for the Chippewas. It will be the last time that coach Jim McElwain takes the field with Central Michigan, as he announced on Nov. 20 that he is retiring from his position at the end of the 2024 season. McElwain, a former coach at Colorado State and Florida, is 33-35 in six seasons at Central Michigan.

Nevada at UNLV

Date: Saturday, Nov. 30 | Time: 8 p.m.

Location: Allegiant Stadium -- Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App (Free)

Spread: UNLV -17.5 | Will the Rebels cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 14 projections here

Colorado State's Week 13 loss to Fresno State opened the door for UNLV to make its way back into the MWC Championship Game conversation. There are a few moving parts behind the scenes -- especially since UNLV and Colorado State didn't play a head-to-head game this year -- but the Rebels' path to the postseason obviously starts with a win against Nevada. For the Wolf Pack, this will be their 13th game of the season. They've taken advantage of a weird calendar year to pack some extra contests in their first year under new coach Jeff Choate.