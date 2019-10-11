Army vs. Western Kentucky odds, predictions, line: 2019 college football picks from proven model

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers will take on the Army Black Knights at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Houchens-Smith Stadium. The Hilltoppers are 3-2 overall and 1-1 at home this season, while the Black Knights are 3-2 overall and 1-1 on the road. Army is 2-3 against the spread in 2019, and Western Kentucky is 3-2. Army is 5-0 against the spread in its last five road games, while the total has gone over in nine of Western Kentucky's last 11 home games. The Black Knights are favored by 4.5 points in the latest Western Kentucky vs. Army odds, while the over-under is set at 43.5. Before you make any Army vs. Western Kentucky picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Western Kentucky didn't have too much trouble with Old Dominion last week, winning 20-3. RB Gaej Walker was the offensive standout for Western Kentucky, rushing for 114 yards and a TD on 25 carries. QB Ty Storey was effective Saturday, going 21 of 28 for 193 yards and a TD with one interception. Storey has come on in relief of the injured Steven Duncan to throw for 382 yards and three TDs.

Army fell short against Tulane last week, losing 42-33. QB Kelvin Hopkins Jr. rushed for 132 yards and two TDs on 24 carries, and passed for 170 yards and a TD with one interception. Army allowed 324 rushing yards to Tulane in the game in the loss.

The Hilltoppers are fifth-worst team in the nation in rushing yards per game, gaining only 97 per game. The Black Knights have experienced some offensive struggles of their own, stumbling into the matchup with just 72.8 passing yards per game -- the second-worst in the country.

