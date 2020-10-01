Who's Playing

Abilene Christian @ Army West Point

Current Records: Abilene Christian 0-1; Army West Point 2-1

What to Know

The Abilene Christian Wildcats have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They are staying on the road on Saturday to face off against the Army West Point Black Knights at 1:30 p.m. ET Oct. 3 at Blaik Field at Michie Stadium. Abilene Christian is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one.

The Wildcats scored first but ultimately less than the UTEP Miners in their contest last week. Abilene Christian was within a late touchdown of stealing the win, but they took the "L" against UTEP 17-13. Abilene Christian's only touchdown came from RB Jermiah Dobbins.

Meanwhile, Army West Point might not have won anyway, but with 117 yards lost due to penalties, they really shot themselves in the foot on Saturday. They took a 24-10 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Cincinnati Bearcats. QB Christian Anderson wasn't much of a difference maker for the Black Knights and threw one interception and fumbled the ball once with only 4.48 yards per passing attempt.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET Where: Blaik Field at Michie Stadium -- West Point, New York

Blaik Field at Michie Stadium -- West Point, New York TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Black Knights are a big 30.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college football odds.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last five years.