Who's Playing

Georgia Southern @ Army West Point

Current Records: Georgia Southern 6-2; Army West Point 6-2

What to Know

The Georgia Southern Eagles have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Army West Point Black Knights at noon ET on Saturday at Blaik Field at Michie Stadium. Georgia Southern is looking to extend their current three-game winning streak.

It was a close one, but last week the Eagles sidestepped the Texas State Bobcats for a 40-38 victory. It was another big night for Georgia Southern's QB Shai Werts, who accumulated 51 passing yards in addition to rushing for three TDs and 120 yards.

Special teams collected 16 points for Georgia Southern. K Alex Raynor delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.

Meanwhile, Army has to be hurting after a devastating 38-12 defeat at the hands of the Tulane Green Wave last week. No one had a standout game offensively for Army, but they got two touchdowns from QB Christian Anderson.

The Eagles are expected to lose this next one by 4. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Georgia Southern's win brought them up to 6-2 while the Black Knights' loss pulled them down to an identical 6-2. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Georgia Southern ranks fifth in the nation when it comes to rushing yards per game, with 275.6 on average. Army has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the matchup with 27 rushing touchdowns, which is the best in the nation.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Blaik Field at Michie Stadium -- West Point, New York

Blaik Field at Michie Stadium -- West Point, New York TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Black Knights are a 4-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last five years.