Miami police have arrested a suspect in the theft of three cars belonging to Hurricanes QB Carson Beck and his girlfriend, Hanna Cavinder, a social media and basketball star for UM. Tykwon Anderson, a former defensive tackle at at Miami's True North Classical Academy, waived his rights and confessed to the burglary during questioning, per CBS News. Anderson faces charges of burglary of an occupied dwelling, first-degree grand theft and grand theft of a vehicle after he and three others broke into a home where Beck and Cavinder were sleeping.

The stolen items included Beck's Lamborghini and Mercedes, along with Cavinder's Range Rover SUV. The latter two have been recovered, though the Lamborghini remains missing as of Friday.

Beck transferred to Miami after starring at Georgia for the past two seasons. As part of his high-profile transfer to the Hurricanes, he also got the opportunity to be closer to Cavinder, who is a star on Miami's women's basketball team. The two have been dating since the summer of 2024.

Ceiling for portal-heavy teams in expanded CFP era: Why traditional roster building is necessary to win title Chip Patterson

In December, the FBI issued a warning about organized crime groups targeting professional athletes after a series of home burglaries affecting stars in the NFL and NBA. On Tuesday, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Middle District of Florida announced the unsealing of a criminal complaint charging a gang of seven Chilean nationals in connection with the robberies.