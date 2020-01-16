Arrest warrant issued for Odell Beckham Jr. after slapping an officer on the butt in LSU locker room
The plot thickens in the Beckham postgame celebration following LSU's national title game win
An arrest warrant for simple battery has been issued for Cleveland Browns and former LSU wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., according to NOLA.com. Beckham was caught on camera slapping a Superdome security officer on the butt following LSU's College Football Playoff National Championship win over Clemson on Monday after the officer warned LSU players that they would be subject to arrest if they continued to smoke cigars in the LSU locker room.
Here's video of the incident courtesy of SI.com's Ross Dellenger:
According to NOLA.com, authorities originally attempted to charge Beckham with misdemeanor sexual battery, but a local judge declined it.
Louisiana statute 14.34.2 states that individuals guilty of simple battery of a police officer "shall be fined not more than $500 and imprisoned not less than fifteen days nor more than six months without benefit of suspension of sentence."
The Browns released a statement on the matter, noting that Beckham and his representatives are working with the proper authorities to appropriately handle the situation.
The video that shows Beckham slapping the officer is just one of several incidents involving the NFL star in the minutes following LSU's 42-25 win that earned the Tigers their first national title since 2007.
Beckham was seen handing out cash to players on the field during the postgame celebration. Quarterback Joe Burrow said Wednesday on "Pardon My Take" that he received some of the cash from Beckham. The school initially said that the money was fake, but released a statement on Wednesday that says that it is looking into it.
"We are aware of the situation regarding Odell Beckham Jr. interacting with LSU student-athletes and others unaffiliated with the team following the championship game Monday night," the statement read. "Initial information suggested bills that were exchanged were novelty bills. Information and footage reviewed since shows apparent cash may have also been given to LSU student-athletes. We were in contact with the NCAA and the SEC immediately upon learning of this situation in which some of our student-athletes may have been placed in a compromising position. We are working with our student-athletes, the NCAA and the SEC in order to rectify the situation."
Beckham also walked into the middle of the band's section and tried to get on the band director's ladder. After several minutes of arguing, he was escorted out of the stands by a police officer.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fuente returning to Virginia Tech
Fuente, who is is 33-20 in four seasons at Virginia Tech, is no longer a candidate to replace...
-
LSU investigating cash handed out by OBJ
Odell being Odell might cause the Tigers some serious problems
-
LSU DB Grant Delpit declares for draft
Delpit announced his intentions Wednesday on the heels of the Tigers' national title victory...
-
Tigers WR Higgins declares for NFL Draft
An already-deep receivers class in the 2020 NFL Draft gets deeper with Higgins joining the...
-
Najee Harris to return to Bama in 2020
Harris led the Crimson Tide with more than 1,200 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns last season
-
LSU preps for 2020 without Burrow, Brady
The Tigers will be undergoing changes after arguably the greatest season in college football...
-
LSU unseats Clemson as national champions
Complete analysis, highlights and coverage of the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship
-
Sugar Bowl: Georgia holds off Baylor for victory
The Georgia defensive unit held off a strong second-half effort from Baylor in the win in New...
-
Miami (OH) vs. Louisiana live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Miami (OH) vs. Louisiana football game