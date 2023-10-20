A federal judge ruled Friday that ex-Baylor coach Art Briles was not negligent in the case involving a former female student who accused one of Briles' former players of physical assault. U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman also dismissed the gross negligence claim against former Bears athletic director Ian McCaw, according to ESPN.

The decision comes on the heels of Briles testifying Thursday that he was unaware of the domestic violence allegations until a lawsuit was filed by the player's accuser in 2016. Briles made this claim despite documentation of several staff members having knowledge of the situation prior to the legal action, according to ESPN.

Briles, Baylor University and McCaw were all defendants in a Title IX and lawsuit trial brought forth by Baylor alumna Dolores Lozano. She claims ex-Baylor running back Devin Chafin physically assaulted her on multiple occasions in 2014.

According to the report, Lozano claims she was put at risk for assault after Baylor failed to implement Title IX and address sexual violence at large. She also claimed the three defendants failed to respond to a report of Chafin's behavior, thus subjecting her to additional abuse. Chafin was a member of the Bears football program from 2012-15 before he was dismissed ahead of the 2016 season after allegations of abuse first came to public light.

Briles and McCaw made their first court appearances in Waco, Texas Thursday. Briles contended the following:

He was unaware of Title IX when he was hired at Baylor

He did not receive Title IX training until 2014

He was never informed by the staffers who allegedly had knowledge of assault allegations against Chafin before a lawsuit was filed

He was unaware Chafin was arrested on DUI chrarges in Wichita Falls, Texas, in 2012





Lozano is among multiple former female Baylor students who have filed complaints and lawsuits against the university stemming from the sexual assault scandal that rocked the program in 2016. Briles was fired as a result of the saga, while McCaw resigned and president Ken Starr was stripped of his title. Starr died in 2022.

Briles has not coached collegiately since his dismissal from Baylor, where he guided the Bears for eight seasons and captured two Big 12 championships. He did return to the high school coaching ranks in the state of Texas at Mount Vernon from 2019-20. Briles was hired as the offensive coordinator at Grambling State ahead of the 2022 season, but resigned just days later amid intense backlash. McCaw is now the athletic director at Liberty, a position he has held since 2016.