Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese declared for the 2026 NFL Draft after a standout junior season, he announced. Reese is the No. 6 overall player in the CBS Sports NFL Draft Prospect Rankings and projects as a potential top-10 pick.

"Want to say thank you to coach (Ryan) Day and coach Mick (Mickey Marotti) for believing in me and for everything they poured into me," Reese wrote on social media. "Thank you to the entire strength and conditioning staff who pushed me, challenged me, and prepared me for the next level. ... I want to thank all of Buckeye Nation. It was truly an honor to suit up in the Scarlet and Grey. The love and support from this fan base is unmatched.

"I am looking forward to representing my family and my school in the 2026 NFL Draft."

Reese finished 2025 by recording 69 total tackles (34 solo) with 6.5 sacks. Reese was a finalist for the Butkus Award, which honors the top linebacker in college football. The Ohio State standout is the second-highest-ranked defender in the CBS Sports NFL Draft Prospect Rankings behind Miami edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr.

In Reese's final game at Ohio State against Miami in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Cotton Bowl, he finished with seven total tackles. The Buckeyes lost to the Hurricanes 24-14, which ended their pursuit of winning back-to-back national titles.

Reese's NFL Draft stock

Reese is the No. 6 overall prospect and the top-ranked linebacker in the CBS Sports NFL Draft Prospect Rankings. However, he could go higher in the draft than his ranking. CBS Sports draft analyst Mike Renner mocked Reese at No. 4 to the Tennessee Titans earlier this week.

"The Titans have plenty of needs, with wide receiver and edge rusher chief among them," Renner wrote. "I lean edge here, given how consistently teams can find receiving talent later in the draft, but it wouldn't be surprising if Carnell Tate were the pick instead. Arvell Reese, though, is more of a wildcard -- a traits-based projection with high-end upside as a pass rusher. He's a modern hybrid linebacker who would add pass-rushing juice from anywhere on the Titans' front seven."

Another analyst, Ryan Wilson, mocked Reese at No. 2 to the New York Giants.

"An explosive, high-motor LB with a versatile skill set that includes elite closing speed vs. both the run and the pass," Wilson wrote. "He is a terror coming downhill, showcasing his strength and athleticism to shoot gaps, shed blocks and collapse the pocket. Reese is a wrap-up tackling machine who consistently plays with an aggressive edge and the versatility to line up across the front seven. One of the biggest risers over the first month of the college season."

Impact on Ohio State

Reese declaring for the draft should not come as a surprise to the Buckeyes. There is a very real possibility that Reese will be the first non-quarterback selected. In Wilson's latest mock draft, Reese was one of four Ohio State players selected in the first round.

Replacing that level of talent won't be easy, but Ohio State is primed to reload for next season on the defensive side of the football. The Buckeyes will not only have to replace Reese, but also standout linebacker Sonny Styles as well, who also projects as a first-round pick.

Ohio State is already busy trying to find its replacements. The Buckeyes landed a commitment from former Wisconsin linebacker Christian Alliegro, who is the No. 146 overall player and the 10th-ranked linebacker in the 247Sports transfer rankings.