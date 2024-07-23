INDIANAPOLIS -- The Big Ten can trick up this expansion thing as much as it wants.

The largest conference by membership in FBS history now stretches from Manhattan Beach to the Jersey Shore. Amid all the fanfare this week at Big Ten Media Days, there won't be much breaking down the fact someone this season has to finish … 18th. That's never happened before, either.

The history and tradition of this gold-plated conference still endures, but math professors are about to sue for damages. Try explaining to an average algebra class how 10 equals 18 when presenting a slideshow of conference logos.

The Pac-12 thought the weather in Eugene, Oregon, was dicey? Let's see how the Ducks come out of November trips to balmy Michigan and Wisconsin. USC finds itself closer to tornado shelters this week than Universal Studios. Welcome, UCLA and their frequent flier miles. The Bruins will travel the equivalent of 89% of the way around the globe in their inaugural Big Ten season which includes trips to Hawaii and LSU.

But the basics still apply in the Big Ten. It's actually the conference's origin story: Ohio State vs. Michigan. Sorry, West Coast newbies, but after careful consideration, the Big Ten story going into 2024 is Ohio State trying to beat Michigan for the first time since 2019.

Based on recent events, it's hard to tell what's heavier these days, Ohio State as a favorite to win the expanded Big Ten or the weight of a Go Blue Bummer facing the Buckeyes if they don't.

Yup, here we go again.

Even with the intriguing additions of Oregon, Washington, USC and UCLA, the public airing of Ohio State-Michigan grievances remains this league's biggest and best export. The loser of their annual tussle will endure seemingly endless misery.

In Ohio State's case, it's been 1,696 days -- and counting -- since it beat Michigan. Only slightly less time since the Buckeyes' last Big Ten title (2020).

"It's something that wears on me," said star Ohio State defensive end Jack Sawyer.

And while first-year Michigan coach Sherrone Moore deserves some form of a honeymoon year after Jim Harbaugh rode off into the NFL sunset with a national championship, Ryan Day has a next-level nightmare waiting if he loses to Michigan for a fourth straight time.

"It's definitely natty or bust, man," cornerback Denzel Burke said during the offseason. "That's our mentality. No excuses, man. We got to win it all."

Burke didn't back down from that statement on Tuesday. But taken as a whole, it's is less controversial than what it entails -- having to go through Michigan to do it.

"I tell people, 54-8, [the criticism] is ridiculous," former Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith told CBS Sports, referring to Day's career record. "I get it. You gotta do it. In our history, every coach has had to do it or you're hung with it forever."

It's been clear that Ohio State has gone all in for this season. Fall camp starts next week with the Buckeyes sporting perhaps the nation's No. 1 defense. Incredibly, 12 players decided to forego possible NFL careers in favor of returning to Columbus, Ohio. It's believed the school spent $11 million for its makeover when factoring in NIL money and staff upgrades.

"It fuels us every day. I think about it every day," Sawyer added. "I haven't won a championship. I haven't beaten the Team Up North. You walk around the [football facility] and all you see is championship posters and banners."

Sawyer and his teammates have haven't won one yet. The senior from Pickerington, Ohio, is credited for being the ringleader for getting those dozen players to return.

"If we all decided to come back together, we're coming back to beat the Team Up North, win a national championship, win a Big Ten championship."

Note the order of those accomplishments.

"You can't really leave without gold pants," Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka said.

That tradition dates back to the 1930s and involves awarding each player who beats Michigan in any given year a gold charm. It's a reminder the rivals "put their pants on one leg at a time," according to former coach Francis Schmidt.

Day's 2024 makeover included landing six top-level transfers as well as making significant staff changes. Former UCLA coach Chip Kelly received a three-year, guaranteed deal to serve as Ohio State offensive coordinator. That might be more security than he had as head coach of the Bruins.

"I trust Chip Kelly with my life," Day said.

What about Day's job?

Too harsh? Ohio State's coach doesn't get a gold charm for beating Michigan, but he wears big boy pants. As Smith said, Day understands the situation.

Expansion has caused some wild possibilities in this rivalry. The teams could meet in a Big Ten Championship Game rematch or even three times in any season going forward if they both make it to the College Football Playoff.

With conference divisions going away and the CFP expanding, it's even possible the Buckeyes could lose the Michigan game, still win the league and also make the 12-team playoff field.

In that sense, the Michigan game matters, just maybe not as much ... at least in the average fans' eyes. Try explaining that to an Ohio State fan over 50.

Meanwhile, that pressure continues to beat down on the Buckeyes. The roster is loaded, but it's been loaded most years under Day. Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles has that monster unit. But, that defense was good last year until giving up a season-high 30 points to Michigan.

The receiving room is once again stocked. Day might have the best set of tailbacks in the country, too, starting with TreVeyon Henderson and Ole Miss transfer Quinshon Judkins. Kansas State transfer quarterback Will Howard may not be a C.J. Stroud, but as long he isn't a Kyle McCord, the Buckeyes can accomplish their goals.

The planets are aligning. Ohio State probably will be favored over Michigan, perhaps by a lot, in the next meeting on Nov. 24 in Columbus.

"This rivalry goes back and forth," Egbuka said.

He's right. Before Michigan won three in a row, Ohio State won eight in a row. Only the Wolverines from 1901-1909 won more consecutively in the series.

"They found a way to bounce back. It's the same way we're going to find a way to bounce back," Egbuka added.

Day gets it. His team gets it. The college football world gets it.

Hope you don't mind, though, if we all pull up a chair and watch. Harbaugh's gone. The Pac-4 have arrived. But the Big Ten's best tradition endures even if the math still doesn't add up.