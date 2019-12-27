As change looms, Miami suffers miserable shutout in Independence Bowl to Louisiana Tech
It was the Hurricanes' first shutout in a bowl game since 1994
Disappointing performances in bowl games are nothing new for Miami, but a 14-0 loss to Louisiana Tech on Thursday in the Independence Bowl will certainly be a sore spot for the Hurricanes. Louisiana Tech beat Miami 14-0, finishing its season 10-3 while handing Miami one last indignity of the 2019 season.
The Hurricanes (6-7) managed only 227 yards of offense in the game and suffered their first shutout since a 58-0 loss to Clemson on Oct. 24, 2015. It was the first time Miami was shutout in a bowl game since a 29-0 loss to Arizona in the 1994 Fiesta Bowl.
Miami has now lost nine of its last 10 bowl games, and after last season's 35-3 loss to Wisconsin in the Pinstripe Bowl, it hasn't scored a touchdown in a bowl game since the 2017 Orange Bowl.
This is the first time Miami has finished a season with a losing record since going 6-7 in 2014. That season also ended with a loss in the Independence Bowl. And this losing season comes as change appears to be looming for the Hurricanes with at least offensive coordinator Dan Enos seemingly set to leave the team ahead of the 2020 season.
As for Louisiana Tech, its recent bowl history has been the polar opposite. This 14-0 win made it six bowl victories in as many seasons for the Bulldogs. It also gave them their first 10-win season since the program made the move to the FBS level in 1988. They had reached nine wins in six previous seasons but never got a 10th until Thursday.
Louisiana Tech also became the second Conference USA team to beat Miami this season. FIU beat the Hurricanes last month.
