USC pulled longtime NFL defensive coordinator Rob Ryan back to the college game for the first time since 1996 when it hired him this offseason as linebackers coach, and he made an immediate impact in the Trojans' recruiting efforts. Midway through the 2026 cycle, USC looks like its old self on the trail with the No. 2-ranked class in the 247Sports team rankings. Ryan hauled in three of the 31 commits and made a splash with one of them in particular this summer.

Linebacker Talanoa Ili, a four-star prospect from Kahuku, Hawaii, picked the Trojans in a high-profile commitment in June and became the top recruit to commit to Ryan. The new USC assistant also landed four-star edge rusher Shaun Scott and three-star linebacker Taylor Johnson.

"Well, I dominated," Ryan said laughingly to USCFootball.com. "I did learn a lot of lessons. But, I mean, the great thing is this is a people business. If you're good people, you tell the truth to kids -- and you're at USC, for God's sake. Everybody wants to come to USC, so it's easy."

Recruiting has not looked all that easy for the Trojans over the last few years, though. Lincoln Riley last signed a top 10 class back in the 2023 cycle and saw his program slip to No. 13 and No. 17 in the last two years. He has been outward this offseason about a change in philosophy that reemphasizes high school recruiting and talent development after a couple of years of high focus on the transfer portal.

Alijah Arenas injury: USC 5-star freshman hurts knee, expected to be sidelined for 6-8 months Cameron Salerno

Ryan's arrival in Los Angeles coincided with that return to prep recruiting, and it paid dividends. For a coach who has not dealt with the talent acquisition side of college football this century and had no hands-on experience in the NIL era until this offseason, he excelled in building for the future of his linebacker unit. And he was not the only coach on this revamped staff to compile a mouth-watering haul in the spring and summer months.

"It's great," Ryan said. "We have some of the greatest recruiters. You got Henny (Eric Henderson), you got Doug Belk. It's hard to be the No. 1 recruiter on this staff, but I thought I did a good job, and I certainly know I got some great players."

The Ili commitment went a long way in boosting Ryan's status as a recruiter. Landing the No. 3 linebacker in the country was a statement, and it elevated Ryan to No. 58 in 247Sports' national recruiter rankings. He is also the 24th-best recruiter in the Big Ten thus far in the 2026 cycle.

The on-field impact of the Ryan hire remains to be seen, but it could be just as noticeable as his off-field contributions. If USC is to compete closer to the top of the Big Ten than it did in an underwhelming step-backward season last fall, the defense has to improve. The influx of future talent is one thing, but Ryan must also make good use of the players already on board.