When Boise State's offense trots out for its first play against South Florida, quarterback Maddux Madsen will line up in the shotgun. He'll go through his cadence. And the running back next to him… will crouch in his stance.

Ashton Jeanty put together one of the greatest running back seasons ever with his famous upright Michael Myers setup. He ran his way to the No. 2 rushing season in history, a College Football Playoff appearance and to the No. 6 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, passing Ryan Clady for the best ever selection by a Boise State player.

But heading into 2025, none of that helps Boise State anymore. Jeanty is gone. The next era of Boise State football is underway.

"As a coach, the second that season was over and we lose the Fiesta Bowl, the next season starts, right?" Boise State coach Spencer Danielson told CBS Sports. "That's just the way it is, you can't start halfway up the mountain. Greatness never goes on sale."

A return to the Fiesta Bowl was only the exclamation point on what has been a resurgent moment at Boise State. Since Danielson took over as an interim coach, the Broncos are a cool 15-3 with back-to-back Mountain West championships.

Losing Jeanty will be no excuse at the best non-power program of the 21st Century. Reaching the playoff was only a first taste of success.

"When Ashton left, it's not the idea of, we have to have a single person to fill his shoes and be the best running back in college football," offensive lineman Kage Casey told CBS Sports. "We have to all collectively get better and better. That's what we really have been working on this offseason."

The Boise way

One year ago, Madsen was the underdog to even win the starting quarterback job over former five-star Malachi Nelson. It was a surprise when the three-star, ranked outside of the top 100 quarterbacks in his class, beat out the big-time transfer.

"I've always been one to kind of bet on myself," Madsen told CBS Sports. "I feel like I've done that my whole life."

In a college football era defined by transience, Boise State is a roster still built for development. The vast majority of players competing for starting jobs were on the roster last year, and most of those were recruited out of high school. While Jeanty had a few serious transfer offers, most of the roster did not.

"This is what Boise State has done for a long time, where we recruit in such a way where talent sets the floor, character sets their ceiling," Danielson said. "Everybody wants to find young players that have high ceilings. High ceiling doesn't just mean a kid is tall, it means to us, they have a high talent level, but higher character and no one's going to outwork them."

Even after losing Jeanty and defensive end Ahmed Hassanein to the NFL, Madsen calls the 2025 roster the most talented group he's ever played with. The numbers appear to back Madsen up.

Boise State had 10 players selected to the 2025 Preseason All-Mountain West team. Madsen captured Offensive Player of the Year. Casey was named an All-American in numerous outlets. Phil Steele was even more generous. Eighteen players on Boise State's roster were named to one of his three preseason All-Mountain West teams.

The game plan will shift, moving from a dominant running attack to a balanced look. Madsen became the new centerpiece of the offense after throwing for 3,000 yards, rushing for 200 yards and scoring 28 touchdowns. The passing game and defense are ready to step up, especially with a potential breakout season from receiver Latrell Caples.

More than the pieces, though, the commitment to the roster stands tall. Despite playing into the month of December and getting pursued by programs around the country, the vast majority of the roster opted to stay. Madsen, Casey and running back Sire Gaines all confirmed offers came calling. None bit.

"Our culture is contagious," Gaines told CBS Sports. "Like if you want to win -- and I'm talking about winning big time football games -- you come to Boise State. You come to Boise State to win championships."

Building a program

Danielson remembers his first AFCA convention. He was a grad assistant at Division II Azusa Pacific, his alma mater. Other attendees would walk by him, look at the logo on his shirt, and keep walking. No one cared to introduce themselves to the baby-faced grad assistant from a tiny school.

"For me, just to be honest, it showed how fickle people can be," Danielson said. "And how there's a lot of ego."

However, it was those same mentors at Azusa Pacific that first realized that Danielson had what it takes to make it big. A coach confronted him in his garage and very simply said, you're going to be a head coach someday. Danielson learned quickly, coaches from all over can give you great advice.

In that vein, Danielson soon realized that Boise State was a perfect fit for him. Ego had no place with the Broncos, from players to coaches to administrators. Legendary coach Chris Petersen, who remains involved with the program, made sure of that.

During the 2000s, Boise State established itself as one of the most recognizable brands in college athletics thanks to its trademark blue turf – and unbelievable success. Petersen went 92-12 in eight seasons with the team, including four AP Top 10 finishes. It's perhaps the greatest run in history by a non-power program.

The wins kept coming over the past decade, including six 10-win seasons in 10 years. However, the national relevance faltered. Boise State won three conference titles over that stretch, compared to eight in the previous 10 years. The program also only had one AP Top 20 finish.

"What I walked into was a place that had the foundation of the history, but they had lost the momentum," Boise State athletic director Jeremiah Dickey told CBS Sports. "We had very high expectations with an infrastructure that wouldn't support that. We didn't necessarily have the revenue or the resources to continue to compete at that level."

Boise State knew at that point that it had to move faster in order to compete in the new era. When former coach Andy Avalos fell to 5-5 and risked bowl eligibility, Dickey made a move. Interim coach Danielson blew him away during the interview process, Dickey pounced.

The program aggressively moved to keep Jeanty on campus, before he ever considered fielding offers from foes. There's been aggressive moves to get in front of fans and build new donor bases. Danielson and Dickey are consistently out in the business community, making sure they have a plan.

Boise State declined to share the exact revenue sharing figure the program is distributing, but said it was "competitive" with programs they view themselves as competing with. That includes power players like Memphis and South Florida.

"Every dollar counts for us," Dickey said. "We know what we're competing with. The standard doesn't change, the expectations don't change. I'm not going to ever go to Bronco Nation and say, well, we don't have what everyone else has."

What's next

Jeanty won't be the one crouching in the backfield when Boise State opens the season against South Florida. However, redshirt freshman Sire Gaines is ready for his close up.

The Class of 2024 recruit exploded for 110 yards and a touchdown in his first collegiate game against Georgia Southern, but suffered a season-ending leg injury against Portland State. Even so, he averaged 7.8 yards per carry in three appearances and has spent every moment since getting his body ready.

"He's been like a caged bull for the last 11 months," Madsen said.

Gaines saw the way that Jeanty worked, and was motivated to try and beat it. Boise State gives players a week off to return home for July 4. Gaines stuck around to keep working out. He's known to sneak into the Boise State weight room after it's locked to get more work in.

There's something about Gaines, you can see it when he talks. He has the same confidence and swagger, but gentle humility of Jeanty. However, he also has an energy about him, one that draws people in. Gaines was even voted onto the leadership council last season, a rarity for a freshman.

"He's just wired differently," Danielson said. "He loves his team, he's very similar to Ashton in that way. The way they love this team, it brings people with them."

A month after Gaines suffered his season-ending injury, he was sitting on a training table before a home game. It was eating at him to not be able to suit up. A team doctor came over to encourage him, and said he was going to be the next Jeanty.

"No," said Gaines. "I'm the next Sire Gaines."

Even before Jeanty, Boise State has a strong history of putting running backs into the NFL. Doug Martin was a first round pick in 2012. Jay Ajayi, Jeremy McNichols and Alexander Mattison have all been drafted since then. Those around the program are hoping he can be one of the best of the bunch.

But regardless of individual performance, the team goals don't change. Boise State is ranked in the preseason AP Top 25 for the first time since 2018. The Broncos are the overwhelming favorite to win the Mountain West, and remain a favorite to reach the CFP from the Group of Six. The Broncos are a +180 bet to reach the CFP, according to DraftKings. That's well ahead of the next Group of Six team, Tulane, which comes in at +800.

Building on the 2024 campaign won't be easy. Tulane made a key addition in quarterback Jake Retzlaff, while James Madison's defense gives them a chance to rise. Liberty remains a top contender in Conference USA, and that doesn't count that Navy might be on the cusp of one of its best seasons ever.

When the Broncos open the 2025 season against South Florida on Thursday, they will be held only to their own standard. And it's higher than anyone could possibly hold them.

"Getting ourselves back-to-back Mountain West championships going for a three-peat, ranked in the top 25, that's where Boise State should be," Danielson said. "I tell staff and players, if you don't want to be at a place with high expectations, don't come here. The expectations are through the roof, as they should be at Boise State."