At Auburn, you're never far from history and legends on college football gameday

Auburn, Alabama, is a college town that is dripping in history. "The Loveliest Village on the Plains" is a college sports oasis that has everything you need to watch a game within a short distance of each other. Of course, the first thing to do once you're on campus is visit Toomer's Corner.

The famous oaks have seen some rough years, with the previous ones being poisoned and an Auburn man setting fire to them after a win over LSU in 2016, but they're still one of the main attractions for visitors. It's a time-honored tradition to "roll the corner," which is basically TP-ing the trees, but that tradition is on hold due to the recent trauma that the trees have been through.

After you get your fill of history and work up an appetite, Hamilton's restaurant is the place to be. You definitely won't be there alone. The restaurant has hosted clientele such as Auburn alumni Cam Newton and Charles Barkley, not to mention celebrities like Vince Vaughn.

Finally, you need a place to watch the game. That's what 1716 Bar and Grill is for. That number may seem familiar to Auburn fans, and that's because it's the score of the famous meeting between Auburn and Alabama in 1972. Outside of the "Kick Six," 1972 is the game dubbed "Punt Bama Punt," when Auburn blocked a pair of punts and returned them for touchdowns to defeat Alabama ... 17-16.

1716 is your classic college bar, and the perfect spot to watch a game.

Auburn is an unassuming college town with plenty to do on gameday. And since it's the SEC, gameday takes over the town.