At Florida, history and camaraderie are always right down the block

The University of Florida has established itself as one of the premier colleges in the United States in athletics and academics. From the Gator chomp to Turlington Plaza to downtown Gainesville, the beauty and history on campus and the surrounding area creates the full college town experience.

On the football field, the program boasts legends like Heisman Trophy winners Steve Spurrier, Danny Wuerffel and Tim Tebow. They have won national titles in 1996, 2006 and 2008, and routinely contend for the SEC championship. The men's basketball team won the Final Four in back-to-back seasons in 2006 and 2007, and the baseball team claimed the College World Series in 2017.

In downtown Gainesville, you'll find a bustling mix of shopping restaurants and entertainment venues that offer students and other residents plenty of options outside of school.

Let's take a look inside the University of Florida and the city of Gainesville in this edition of "What's Inside the SEC" presented by Shell Rotella.