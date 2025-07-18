There has been much handwringing among Auburn's fanbase, and even outside observers, about the offseason that Hugh Freeze and his program are having. It's not much different than the typical worry that plagues fans leading up to the season, but this particular brand of worry isn't entirely unfounded.

There is no denying that the Tigers are approaching the end of a quiet summer, which is typically when things tend to heat up on the recruiting trail. With just 10 verbal commitments, their 2026 class sits at No. 75 in the 247Sports Team Composite Recruiting Rankings, behind the likes of Colorado State, Fresno State and Memphis.

Mix that with the lackluster on-field results thus far, and the fact that Auburn missed out on a bowl in 2024, and there is some reason for consternation. But Freeze still has the support of those that matter.

Auburn athletic director John Cohen has seen him hard at work behind the scenes.

"I'm gonna be really blunt with you," Cohen told AL.com. "I rode up here in a car with Hugh Freeze and he had seven recruiting calls in those two hours. And many of the recruiting calls were kids calling him. One of the things I really admire about our football coach is there are many coaches out there, many who hand off recruiting to other people on their staff. Hugh Freeze is not one of them."

The Tiger faithful fixed attention on Freeze's golfing habits since AL.com reported last month that Freeze logged almost a dozen rounds in the USGA's Golf Handicap Information Network database this summer -- more than four other SEC coaches with public handicap records.

Freeze's frequent golfing outings became a hot-button issue at SEC Media Days. An SEC Network panel asked Freeze for advice on their golf swing, and he fielded questions about it during his time at the podium. Freeze is still working, even if he's on the back nine.

"And just for your own information," Cohen said. "I've been on a golf course with Hugh Freeze when a kid called or he called the kid and had a 30-minute conversation with him while he was playing golf."

To Freeze's credit, he isn't shying away from a 2025 season that could define his tenure. During his opening statement on Day 2 of SEC Media Days, he set the bar even higher than most expect.

"I truly believe that in the playoff run, we're going to be in this discussion because I love this team," Freeze said. "We've got to stay healthy and we need the ball to bounce our way a couple times this year instead of against us I'm sure, but that's our full expectation. We embrace the fact that Auburn should be in those talks year in and year out."