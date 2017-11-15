Auburn alum Charles Barkley and Alabama QB Jalen Hurts have a perfect Iron Bowl bet

Players make harmless bets about big games all the time. Typically, if someone's alma mater loses, they have to wear the other team's jersey afterward. For instance, Cleveland Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer had to wear a Miami Hurricanes shirt after Notre Dame lost in Week 11.

There's a similar bet between TNT broadcaster and former Auburn basketball player Charles Barkley and current Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts. Speaking on JOX FM, Barkley said Hurts challenged him to a bet in which the loser has to wear the other team's jersey after the Iron Bowl in two weeks.

"Jalen Hurts challenged me to a bet, and I ain't forgot, Jalen," Barkley said. "I'm either going to wear an Alabama jersey on TV or he's going to have to wear one (an Auburn jersey) on campus. I've got the jersey coming. My Tigers need to win because I don't want to wear that crap on TNT."

Barkley may not like wearing an Alabama jersey on TV if Auburn was to lose, but it would be generally thought of as good, harmless fun.

Now, if Jalen Hurts were to wear an Auburn jersey around Alabama's campus? That might not go over so well.

Wink of the CBS Eye to AL.com.