Auburn athletic director Jay Jacobs announces he's stepping down in 2018

Auburn athletic director Jay Jacobs announced on Friday that he is stepping down from his position effective next June. However, Jacobs will step aside sooner if a replacement is found before then.

"The last several months have been a particularly difficult time," Jacobs said in a column to Auburn fans. "Across several sports, a series of controversies have arisen. They have begun to take their toll and have raised questions about why Auburn must endure such problems. As I have always done, I have worked my hardest and best to do what is right for Auburn."

Jacobs has been Auburn's AD since 2004, but has ties to the university dating back to his days as a football player under former coach Pat Dye. Auburn has come under intense scrutiny in recent months for myriad items, most notably the FBI's investigation into the men's basketball program as part of a widespread scandal.

The future of football coach Gus Malzahn has also come into question in recent months. Malzahn is 41-20 in his fifth year leading the Tigers.

