Auburn freshman tight end Hollis Davidson III was arrested and charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance on July 28, according to police records obtained by the Montgomery Advertiser. An Auburn spokesperson told the publication that Davidson has been "suspended for violation of team rules" after initially participating in the team's preseason workouts.

Davidson was approached by Peachtree City, Georgia, law enforcement on June 19 after he was seen outside a closed business near a golf cart. Officers found loose marijuana in the golf cart and a THC vape pen in Davidson's pocket, though an arrest warrant was not issued until July 26 after further testing confirmed the substance inside Davidson's vape.

He was released July 29 on a $5,000 bond.

The 6-foot-5 and 238-pound Davidson signed with Auburn in 2025 out of Peachtree City's McIntosh High School. He was a four-star prospect and the No. 12 tight end in his class.

Davidson is the third Auburn football player to be arrested since the start of July. On July 8, linebacker D.J. Barber was arrested on three drug-related charges, including trafficking, and on July 16 Auburn wide receiver Malcolm Simmons was arrested and charged with domestic violence involving strangulation or suffocation.